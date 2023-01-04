Matt Gaetz Criticized for Being on 'Side of Putin' After Zelensky Tweet

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz has been accused of supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin after he sent a tweet mocking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Tuesday, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to win the 218 votes required to be elected House Speaker.

This resulted in the chamber coming to a standstill as new congressional members can not be elected until a speaker is chosen.

In reference to this development, Gaetz tweeted: "Today the House didn't organize. Biggest loser: Zelensky. Biggest winner: U.S. Taxpayers.

Today the House didn’t organize



Biggest loser: Zelensky



Biggest winner: US Taxpayers — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 3, 2023

Gaetz has publicly voiced his objection to the U.S. providing economic support to Ukraine as it fights Russia.

Speaking after he faced criticism for not applauding Zelensky when he addressed Congress in person in December, he said: "I feel no compunction to go out and applaud some foreign leader, from a historically corrupt country, who is begging for more than the $100 billion that the Congress is already set to send them."

Gaetz went on to suggest then-Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and then-Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had orchestrated the address as a "grift" with Zelensky to help pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill. This bill included $45 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Gaetz has come under fire for his latest Tweet.

Political commentator David Weismann tweeted: "You have no shame admitting to be [on] the side of Putin."

You have no shame admitting to be in the side of Putin. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) January 3, 2023

Political strategist Rick Wilson commented: "Putin simping is not a great look in your district."

Lawyer and writer David Lurie joked: "Putin is a shadow Freedom Caucus member."

Other commentators expressed their shock and surprise at Gaetz's comments.

Novelist Michael Marshall Smith tweeted: "Breathtakingly stupid. Transcendently dumb."

Breathtakingly stupid. Transcendently dumb. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) January 4, 2023

Mediaite reporter Isaac Schorr added: "I know this was his goal, but this tweet broke me.

"I cannot take politics seriously anymore, I don't think. [I] need to put even more ironic distance between myself and this wretched game."

I know this was his goal, but this tweet broke me. I cannot take politics seriously anymore, I don’t think. Need to put even more ironic distance between myself and this wretched game. https://t.co/gfXmILD34A — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) January 4, 2023

Despite the controversial nature of Gaetz's comments, he received some support.

The Dossier journalist, Jordan Schachtel simply tweeted: "You're a legend."

You're a legend — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 3, 2023

The official Twitter page for Emporos Market Research, a financial research company, said: "That is some good news. If you can find a way to cutoff my tax money to that corrupt cesspool it would be the best thing you ever did."

That is some good news. If you can find a way to cutoff my tax money to that corrupt cesspool it would be the best thing you ever did. — Emporos Market Research (@EmporosResearch) January 4, 2023

During his address to Congress, the Ukrainian President insisted that the money given to the country is not seen as charity.

He argued that it should be looked at as an investment in the future of "global security democracy."

After making this statement, Zelensky received a standing ovation from most of the room, although some, including Gaetz, chose to remain seated.

Newsweek has contacted Matt Gaetz for comment.