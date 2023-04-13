U.S.

Matt Gaetz Wants Discussion on Raising Social Security Age

By
U.S. Matt Gaetz Joe Biden Social Security Medicare
  • Rep. Matt Gaetz has said he wants a discussion about raising the eligibility age for Social Security.
  • The Social Security and Medicare Trustees report last month warned that Social Security will run out of cash to make full retirement payments in 2033.
  • Both Democratic and Republican leaders have publicly promised not to cut benefits for Social Security or Medicare.

Rep. Matt Gaetz has said he wants a discussion about raising the eligibility age for Social Security.

"I believe that we have to have a discussion about the age—raising the age of Social Security," the Florida Republican told Steve Bannon during an appearance on the latter's show, The War Room, on Wednesday.

As they discussed proposed spending cuts, Gaetz said, "I think that that is not a likelihood with Joe Biden in the White House and a Democrat Senate. But do I believe that forever and always the age of social security will be the way it is today…."

Newsweek has contacted Gaetz's office for further comment via email.

Gaetz's comments come as Social Security and Medicare are poised to run out of funds to pay out full benefits within the next decade. The annual Social Security and Medicare Trustees report released in March warned that Social Security will not be able to make full retirement payments starting in 2033 unless Congress intervenes, while Medicare funds will be exhausted in 2031.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks at a press conference on the debt limit and the Freedom Caucus's plan for spending reduction at the U.S. Capitol on March 28, 2023, in Washington, DC. Gaetz has said he wants a discussion about raising the eligibility age for Social Security. Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch

During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden said some Republicans wanted to sunset the safety net programs.

That remark prompted heckling from a section of Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who called Biden a "liar."

Read more

Days before Biden's address, Gaetz had suggested he supported cuts to the programs. "If it was Matt Gaetz, I think that we do need reforms to Social Security and Medicare," he said.

Both Democratic and Republican leaders have publicly promised not to cut benefits for Social Security or Medicare, but some Republicans have suggested raising the eligibility age.

After a clip of Gaetz's latest remarks was shared on Twitter by the @PatriotTakes account, some said raising the eligibility age was effectively the same as cuts to Social Security.

User Chris Mowrey tweeted that Greene said Biden "was a [liar] for claiming MAGA republicans want to cut social security and medicare. Yet they say it, over, and over, and over. They are dishonest."

Another user, Morgan Talley, wrote: "Now, I recall just within the last few months, that Republicans vehemently denied wanting to cut social security. Gee who could've predicted the denials were BS."

A March poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found most U.S. adults are opposed to proposals that would cut into Medicare or Social Security benefits.

According to the poll, a majority said they oppose raising the eligibility age for Social Security benefits from 67 to 70, and 7 in 10 oppose raising the eligibility age for Medicare benefits from 65 to 67.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC