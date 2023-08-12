Maui Fire Update: Death Toll Rises as Efforts to Fight Blazes Continue

The death toll from devastating wildfires which have swept across the Hawaiian island of Maui has risen to 80 as emergency workers continue to respond to the deadliest natural disaster in the state's history.

According to the most recent update from the County of Maui, released at 9 p.m. HST on Friday, firefighters were working to "contain fires in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui."

Some residents of Lahaina, much of which were destroyed by the inferno, were allowed to return to the town on Friday to assess the scale of the damage.

"Now I want to caution everyone, Lahaina is a devastated zone. They will see destruction like they've not ever seen in their lives. Everyone please brace themselves as they go back," Hawaii Governor Josh Green told local TV station KHON, as quoted by CNN.

The Maui County update said that a Ka'anapali fire, which was reported above Puukolii at 6:10 p.m. HST on Friday, was "reported to be 100 percent contained before 8:30 p.m." The blaze occurred near a county fueling station where "an estimated 3,000 gallons of gas and 500 gallons of diesel" were ready to be supplied to "an estimated 400 vehicles." As a result of the blaze no fuel will be handed out from the station on Saturday.

Burned cars and destroyed buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023. The County of Maui issued a fresh update to residents on Friday evening as Hawaii battles the deadliest natural disaster in its history. PAULA RAMON/AFP/GETTY

The update continued: "Police are restricting access into West Maui through both Ma'alaea and Waihe'e. Honoapiilani Highway is open for vehicles leaving Lahaina.

"The burned historic Lahaina town area remains barricaded, with people warned to stay out of the area due to hazards including toxic particles from smoldering areas. Wearing a mask and gloves is advised."

A Family Assistance Center for those concerned about missing loved ones was established at Kahului Community Center, and will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Maui County Department of Motor Vehicles and Licensing will be open so those who have lost their drivers licences and/or state identification cards can have them reissued, with the fees waved.

Food, water, baby formula and toiletries will also be handed out at Lahaina Gateway Center, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On Friday, a total of 1,418 people were at emergency shelters across the island. These are the War Memorial Gymnasium, Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Maui High School, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maui Lani, Kings Cathedral Church and Grace Bible Church.

The disaster has also triggered a strong civil society response, with Maui County reporting volunteers have been handing out food, water and other essentials at Napili Plaza.

Donations of bottled water, non-perishable food and hygiene products will be collected on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 6 pm. at the War Memorial Complex field in Wailuku.

Residents are being urged to only use their cellphones to text, rather than make calls, due to limited service.

On Friday the scale of the infernos sweeping across Maui could be viewed in infrared pictures taken in space, by NASA's Operational Land Imager.

Maui's oldest tree, the 150-year-old Banyan Tree near the historic town of Lahaina, was badly damaged by the blaze.