Maui Resident Fears Government Relocating Wildfire Victims

A Maui resident recently expressed concerns over the possibility of the Hawaii government relocating victims of the wildfires.

"It's scary, nobody really knows what's happening. Everybody is afraid that yes they [the state government] could just make a proclamation saying [the land is] 'uninhabitable, the state will take it over though, we'll put you guys somewhere else on Maui,'" Etan Kawika Krupnick, a 39-year-old Maui resident, told Newsweek on Thursday.

Krupnick also expressed concern over possible land grabs by investors or relators saying that locals in Lahaina could "sell to the first person that offers them cash, and then it's just a ripple effect."

Earlier this month, several wildfires broke out in parts of Maui, leading to injuries, widespread property damage and over 100 deaths. In an update on Thursday, Maui County officials said that the fire in Lahaina had grown to 2,168 acres and is currently 90 percent contained. Several other fires are currently actively burning in Maui and the update noted that officials have confirmed at least 111 deaths.

Jasmine Witt holds her daughter, Ivy Olena Witt, six months, at Citizen Church who has been feeding displaced residents and others who are unable to get food on August 15, 2023, in Kahana, HI. Jasmine lost her store, Jasmine's Boutique Maui, in the Lahania fire. The death toll continues to rise for the fires on Maui. On Thursday, August 17, 2023, a Maui resident spoke with Newsweek and expressed concerns over the Hawaii government potentially relocating wildfire victims away from their land. Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty

On Sunday, the organization that seeks to preserve land and native species in Hawaii, Kāko'o Haleakalā, shared a video on Instagram claiming that investors and realtors have been attempting to contact Maui residents to purchase their land.

"I am so frustrated with investors and realtors calling the families who lost their home, offering to buy their land. How dare you do that to our community right now. If you are a victim and they are calling you, please get their name, get their business name, so we can put them on blast," a person speaking in the video said.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green also recently responded to claims that investors were interested in purchasing land damaged by the wildfires.

In a press release, Green said that he was speaking with the Hawaiian Attorney General to discuss options involving a "moratorium" of land sales.

"Moreover, I would caution people that it's going to be a very long time, before any growth, or housing can be built. And so, you would be pretty poorly informed if you try to steal land from our people and then build here," Green said earlier this week.

Additionally, the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs issued a warning to all Maui homeowners on Monday calling on them to report any unsolicited offers to sell their land.

"Homeowners impacted by the Maui wildfires are facing uncertain financial circumstances relating to their properties. That financial pressure may prompt predatory buyers to capitalize upon the fear of foreclosure or the cost of rebuilding to induce owners to sell their properties at below-market prices," the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs in Hawaii said.

The agency noted that while residents are permitted to sell their properties, "unsolicited offers from buyers may result in owners receiving less than they otherwise would."

Krupnick also told Newsweek that he hopes other Lahaina locals will ask questions when receiving information from the government and said "we fear for the worst," when it comes to issues involving possible relocation and land grabs.

Similarly, Noelani Ahia, a Maui resident told USA Today this week that "There's a general distrust in the government."

Lianne Driessen, another Maui resident, told USA Today, "If we left it to our local government entity, I think the rebuild is going to be incredibly slow."

While speaking with Newsweek, Krupnick added, "I just really pray that our leadership will be transparent with us, will need to keep us in the loop and start to take ownership of what really they could have done to prevent this and save more lives."

Krupnick also shared his family's GoFundMe page with Newsweek to help support the rebuilding of "Grandma's House," which was lost in the Maui wildfires.

"Viewing our town helps with the grieving process but it is nowhere near over. Our hearts go out to all the families grieving with loss of family, friends, homes and memories," the GoFundMe page said.

Newsweek reached out to the Hawaii governor's office via email for comment.