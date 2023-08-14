Celebrities Speak Out as Hawaii Wildfires Death Toll Rises

Celebrities and politicians have reacted to the devastating wildfires in Maui, including former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The fires started on Tuesday and ripped through several islands of Hawaii after a combination of dry conditions and strong winds from Hurricane Dora dramatically fanned flames, leading to the deadliest wildfire in more than a century.

The death toll has risen to 96 and more than 1,000 people are still missing, according to Maui County, while the historic town of Lahaina was completely destroyed in the fires.

Jason Momoa attends a 'FAST X' screening on May 13, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. He was one of many celebrities to react to the Maui wildfires. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Thousands of people in Maui were forced to evacuate Wednesday morning. Some had only minutes to escape their homes, with some even jumping into the ocean to flee the flames.

Many survivors are now being given aid in evacuation centers as the death toll is expected to rise.

A number of celebrities took to social media to highlight the disaster and called on people to help in any way they could.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, shared a number of photos and videos showing the devastation the fires caused.

"We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires," he wrote on one Instagram post before explaining what caused the fires to have such ferocity and how people could help.

In another post, Momoa shared a message from local organization Kāko'o Haleakalā, which has been spearheading aid efforts for survivors.

The same organization also thanked Oprah Winfrey for attending the evacuation center, asking what supplies they needed and later returned with everything they had asked for.

The media mogul, 69, has lived on the island part-time for around 15 years and her property spans 2,000 acres. In 2019, she opened up access to the private road which leads to the elevated land to help people escape a wildfire.

She took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the devastating fires, saying she would continue to help and to see what was needed "once all the smoke and ash has settled and we figure out what the rebuilding is going to look like."

Keely Brosnan, the wife of former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan, sent her "sincere and heartfelt prayers for Maui & Hawai'i Counties, the Hawaiian community, residents, families and animals affected by these unprecedented wildfires."

She added on the Instagram post which featured a video of a Haiwaian beach: "If you are able, please consider making a donation to the Hawaii Community Foundation to help those in need. Mahalo Nui Loa 🙏🏻 #climatechange #climateemergency."

Former President Obama also called on people to help, writing on X: "It's tough to see some of the images coming out of Hawai'i—a place that's so special to so many of us. Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down."

It’s tough to see some of the images coming out of Hawai’i — a place that’s so special to so many of us. Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down.



If you’d like to help, you can do so here.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 10, 2023

Vice President Harris said she and her husband, Doug, were "thinking about the families and communities devastated by the wildfires in Lahaina and across Maui."

"We pray for the heroic first responders who are fighting to protect the island and save lives," she wrote on X, and added, "Our Administration has ordered federal support for response and rescue efforts in Hawaii, and we urge all residents to follow local alerts and instructions during this difficult time."

President Joe Biden confirmed the White House had declared a "major disaster" in Hawaii and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. He also announced aid for individuals which can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help people and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed. We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm's way to save lives," the president said in a statement.

"I urge all residents to continue to follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert."

Other celebrities to express their grief over the wildfires included Connie Britton, who starred in the first season of The White Lotus. The HBO series' first season was filmed on location in Maui.

"Maui. My heart is broken. Your loss is all of our loss. Your generous island and shores held us so lovingly when we shot @thewhitelotus during covid in 2020. And now we send massive love and strength for recovery during this unbearable time. You will always be a brilliant gleaming gem with a gorgeous heart and unbreakable spirit. #maui," she wrote on Instagram with photos of her and The White Lotus cast in Maui.

Surfing legend Kelly Slater confirmed he was rallying his fellow athletes to send supplies and help in the aid effort.

"Everyone within our surf community is rallying to get boats in, supplies, donate money," Slater told TMZ, "but that's all not organized yet. There's still a lot of people not in touch with family because they don't have cell towers and power there and they're blocked off on both sides actually."

He also revealed he knew people who had personally been affected by the fires.

"One friend lost everything he owns but he was able to save his dog and a backpack and that was about it," Slater said.

"I know at least two friends, right now, that lost their houses—actually three. I just got a text about another one, but that's just the beginning."

Singing and acting legend Bette Midler, who was born in Honolulu, described feeling heartbroken over the fires.

"The beautiful island of #Maui in the most beautiful state in the union, is suffering. My family and I send our deepest and most profound sympathies to everyone who has lost anything or everything in the #MauiFires," she wrote on X.

The beautiful island of #Maui in the most beautiful state in the union, is suffering. My family and I send our deepest and most profound sympathies to everyone who has lost anything or everything in the #MauiFires. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 10, 2023

Other celebrities to post about the fires included Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kyra Sedgwick and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes,

Marvel star Jeremy Renner wrote on his Instagram stories that he was "just gutted for this island community."