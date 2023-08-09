Maui Wildfires Take Down 911 As Hospitals Overrun

As wildfires continue to rage in Maui, Hawaii, mass evacuations have resulted in hospitals being overrun and residents losing access to 911 communications.

Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke told CNN on Wednesday morning: "911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down."

On Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu reported that winds from Hurricane Dora were impacting parts of Hawaii and creating "a threat of damaging winds & fire weather (due to ongoing dry conditions) from early Mon to Wed."

An image taken from the outskirts of Lahaina, facing towards a coastal resort, shows the rapidly-spreading wildfire on the horizon on Tuesday night. The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued residents who fled the flames by jumping into the ocean. County of Maui

"UPDATE: High Wind & Fire Weather Alerts. High Wind: 30-45 mph winds, gusts up to 60 mph. Secure property, expect outages & difficult travel. Red Flag: High fire danger with rapid spread. NO outdoor burning. Stay safe & cautious!" the NWS in Honolulu wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

A communications officer for Maui County, Mahina Martin, told Newsweek on Wednesday morning that the fires are not currently contained.

"The magnitude of the fires and the fast-moving swiftness of the fires have caused evacuations in all three areas throughout yesterday and overnight," Martin told Newsweek.

In a press release on Wednesday, Maui County officials said, "911 service in West Maui is not available. For emergencies call the Lahaina Police Department directly at (808) 661-4441."

In a further update, the county wrote that the Lahaina and Upcountry Maui Fires had combined.

"Fire Department advising immediate proactive evacuation of residents of Holopuni and Pulehu roads in Kula, subdivisions north and south of Lipoa Parkway down to Maui Meadows and Ohukai subdivision in Kihei," the update said.

While speaking with CNN on Wednesday, Luke said that hospital systems in Maui are currently "overburdened with burn patients, people suffering from inhalation."

"The reality is that we need to fly people out of Maui to give them burn support because Maui hospital cannot do extensive burn treatment," Luke told CNN.

On Tuesday, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen issued an emergency proclamation in response to the fires saying "Wahikuli residents in West Maui were evacuated this evening[...]The Coast Guard has been responding to impacted areas where residents are entering the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions. Individuals were transported by the Coast Guard to safe areas."

"Multiple evacuation orders are in place. Structure damages have occurred, no details on the extent on damages are available," the press release announcing the emergency proclamation said.

Newsweek has reached out to Luke's office via email for comment.