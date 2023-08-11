Mayim Bialik's 'Natural Look' Praised in New Video Amid 'Jeopardy!' Hiatus

Mayim Bialik's fans are singing her praises after a recent video she posted to Instagram.

The Jeopardy! host shared a video in which she discusses how neurodivergent people can interpret the Bible with Rabbanit— the Hebrew word for a Rabbi's wife— Liz Shayne.

Bialik wrote in the caption that the video was "in honor of Women's Equality Day" and described Shayne as "such a fun lady who knows how to use the word pedagogy in a sentence (I don't lol!)."

Mayim Bialik attends Reel Pieces with Annette Insdorf at 92Y on April 4, 2022, in New York City. She was recently praised for her complexion and 'natural look' in a video. Getty Images North America/Jason Mendez

While many viewers enjoyed the content of the video, other fans were distracted by Bialik's "natural look."

"One of the reasons I love your account so much is your natural look. Never ever apologize to us for being you, for being real," commented one person.

Another added: "Your complexion looks amazing!"

And a third wrote: "Damn! Your looking younger and younger.❤️"

Bialik stepped away from hosting Jeopardy! the last week of season 39 and was replaced by co-host Ken Jennings until the season ended on July 28.

The former Blossom star decided to not host the show in solidarity with the actors' and writers' strikes paralyzing Hollywood.

In July, the Screen Actors Guild—American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) decided its 160,000 members would go on strike after negotiations broke down with members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over contractual terms, including pay.

The AMPTP comprises the major Hollywood studios of Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Sony and Paramount.

SAG-AFTRA joined members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) who have been on picket lines for the past two months, marking the first time in more than 60 years that both groups have staged a walkout.

They are striking over studios' refusal to rule out artificial intelligence one day replacing human workers and over actors and screenwriters' compensation not correlating with the billions of streams that shows and films now often draw.

Jeopardy! was able to continue recording under the strike because the show's questions had been written before the strikes began.

The positive messages on Bialik's Instagram reflect polling done on behalf of Newsweek about her popularity as Jeopardy! host.

Jennings only just managed to beat Bialik as preferred presenter of the quiz show in a survey of 1,500 representative Americans conducted on July 6 by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek.

Respondents were asked: "Which of the following individuals would you prefer to see host Jeopardy!?"

Jennings scored 35 percent, just ahead of Bialik on 30 percent. Twenty-one percent of people said they didn't know, while 14 percent didn't care.