Mayim Bialik Reveals NSFW Meaning Behind Two Yiddish Words in Viral Video

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has gone viral after sharing the real meaning behind well-known Yiddish words.

Bialik, 47, who comes from a family of Jewish immigrants has been speaking Yiddish since she "was a kid," and regularly shares "Yiddish Words of the Day" to her TikTok account.

The former Big Bang Theory star famously has a Ph.D. in neuroscience, but she also minored in Hebrew and Jewish studies while completing her undergraduate degree at UCLA.

Mayim Bialik poses as the Los Angeles LGBT Center hosts The Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.She recently shared some NSFW Yiddish words on her TikTok. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images North America

In her latest Yiddish lesson, Bialik opened up on the NSFW meanings of the words "schmuck" and "putz," in a video that has had more than 4.1 million views.

Looking into the camera, Bialik calmly explained that there would be two Yiddish words that day, "for the same thing, penis."

"That's right, schmuck and putz both actually mean penis in Yiddish. Why are there two different words? Well, Yiddish is a conglomerate language, about 30 percent is Hebrew. And the rest of it is German with German grammar and also a bunch of Slavic languages," she explained.

"So sometimes we have more than one word for something like the penis. So calling someone a schmuck is actually calling them a d*** and calling someone a putz is also calling them a d***. I went to school with someone whose last name was Schuckler. He was not Jewish and that was awkward."

Bialik concluded: "That's the Yiddish word of the day."

@mayimbialik The Yiddish Words of the Day are Schmuck and Putz! 🗣️ Let's unravel the meaning behind these colorful expressions. 🤫 ♬ original sound - Mayim Bialik

She previously wrote about growing up speaking Yiddish on her website, Gronk Nation.

"My grandparents were Yiddish speakers and on my mother's side, she only spoke Yiddish in her home and my grandparents honestly never had a full command of English," Bialik wrote in 2016.

"When my sons were born, Yiddish flowed from my lips as the most logical way to communicate with babies. I guess it was just in my genes. I used basic phrases and sentences with my boys which they still understand for the most part."

She added: "Yiddish is interwoven into my speech, and I've even sometimes speak in English the way I would translate into Yiddish. Sometimes this is called 'Yinglish.'"

Bialik's Yiddish language lesson comes just a couple of days after she sparked a major debate about raising children.

The former Blossom star, who shares Jeopardy! hosting duties with Ken Jennings, shared a snippet of a comment she made on her Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast to her Instagram on Sunday.

"So many of us get stuck in either placing our needs so far above those of our children that they are essentially collateral damage, without us even realizing it, or making children the focal point of everyone's existence in the room so that we no longer essentially have needs that are being met as parents," she said.

"And we're creating a culture for children where we're essentially teaching them that they are the most important thing in the universe, which is also not necessarily true," she added. "Whose needs are more important? And that's sort of like this fight that I think parenting is in."

The actress is mom to two sons—Miles, 17, and Frederick, 14—with ex-husband Michael Stone and her statement got people talking in the comments section.

"Love this! Balance, always striving to show both sides and needs are important," wrote one person.

Another added: "This is the most true thing you have ever said," said another. "I think the latter is much more of the problem with child rearing these days. So much emphasis was placed on 'we are not going to do what our parents did to us' that we placed the kids on pedestals to be revered and praised for all the things they do."