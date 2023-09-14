Opinion

McCarthy Keeps His Seat, Americans Will Pay the Price for Impeachment Folly | Opinion

Rep. Pramila Jayapal , Chair of the House Progressive Caucus
Opinion Impeachment Kevin McCarthy Budget Government Shutdown

Kevin McCarthy's baseless impeachment inquiry into President Biden is about his own short-term gain and the American people's loss. He is giving in to the demands of the extreme MAGA right of his party in hopes that they will not force him out of the speaker's chair. But who pays the price of this time-wasting and absurd maneuver? The American people, as Republicans do absolutely nothing to show that they can govern and we now careen toward a Republican shutdown that will devastate and disrupt the lives and livelihoods of American families and our economy.

McCarthy's impeachment ploy is the shiny new object that he hopes will distract you from this simple fact: House Republicans have been unable to pass their own MAGA agenda of cutting taxes for the wealthiest and enacting countrywide abortion bans. They cannot govern. Passing funding bills to keep government open is the most basic task of governing.

We need to look no further than the Senate for a positive example. In the Senate, the Democratic governing majority has worked with Republicans and an overwhelming bipartisan majority has passed every single funding bill necessary. Meanwhile, House Republicans have pushed an extremist agenda that does nothing for the American people. McCarthy made a deal with President Biden around spending levels and then promptly broke his word, showing what an untrustworthy negotiator he is.

Kevin McCarthy
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Alex Wong/Getty Images

And now, once again caving to the right wing of his party—including a former president who has been indicted on 91 felony counts so far, serious counts involving election interference and national security—McCarthy has introduced a baseless impeachment inquiry into President Biden. This impeachment inquiry comes after House Republicans have wasted nearly a year of their governing majority digging for crimes that don't exist. By their own admission, their months-long investigation—which cost the American public millions of dollars—has failed to uncover any evidence of wrongdoing by the president. McCarthy's impeachment inquiry is a sham, unrooted in any facts or proof of high crimes and misdemeanors. It is solely rooted in conspiracy theories; in short, it is a political ploy to distract the American people from his inability to govern.

Interestingly, some of the more conservative members of the Freedom Caucus are not behind this stunt. One of the more thoughtful conservative members and a former prosecutor himself, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) said just last night that he has seen no evidence linking President Biden to his son's business dealings. Meanwhile, the most extreme MAGA Republicans driving this sham have admitted the only reason for these investigations is to boost Trump's poll numbers.

At the end of the day, let's focus on who stands to lose from these absurd, even delusional, political games. House Republicans have 11 legislative days to prevent a government shutdown and have yet to pass any of the 11 of 12 required funding bills. If the government shuts down, hundreds of thousands of workers won't get paid. Small business owners won't be able to access loans. Flights will be delayed or canceled. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) food inspections will be suspended, as will Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) inspections to ensure communities have clean water. Programs to fight the increase in fentanyl will be compromised. In short: working- and middle-class families will suffer. McCarthy has 11 days left to prevent that. But rather than doing his job, he is wasting time on a political stunt.

We see clearly what he is doing. We see how wrong his priorities are. We see the cost of having extreme MAGA Republicans in charge.

This impeachment inquiry will fail and will cost us precious time as we careen toward a government shutdown. Time is being wasted, and families will pay the price. This is the cost of a Kevin McCarthy speakership.

Elected in 2016, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is now serving her fourth term in Congress representing Washington's 7th District. She serves as the Chair of the 103 member Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC