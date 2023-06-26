On the Internet

McDonald's Drive-Thru Worker Discovers She Was Rude To Her Own Mom

By
On the Internet Internet Trending Viral TikTok

A social media video showing a mother pranking her teen daughter at the drive-thru of the McDonald's she works at has left the internet in hysterics.

The viral video shows the fun-loving mother pulling up to the McDonald's service window, where her daughter was working, to jokingly complain about her bad service and ask to speak to the manager.

"I'd like to speak to your manager," the mom can be heard saying while her daughter laughs.

"I said I'd like to speak to your manager, you're rude taking my order. That's not how you do customer service," the mother added.

@neesa_red

#mcdonaldsworker #nocustomerservice #rude #teenager #viraltiktok #viral #idliketospeaktothemanager #momsoftiktok #follow

♬ original sound - Neesa_Red

"It's my daughter in the drive-thru who took my order," Neesa Red, the teenager's mother, told Newsweek.

"Funniest part of the video was when I pulled to the second window to collect my order, she was the employee handing me my order, as well."

"She had run from the first window, to the second, to ensure I wasn't going to request a manager. It was pretty hilarious but unfortunately I had cut the video short, prior to pulling to the second window," she added.

As of 2022, McDonald's had a total of 150,000 at its branches worldwide. This is a large dip from the 440,000 employees it recorded a decade prior, with the difference attributed in the closure of a number of franchises and in employees being switched for interactive screens where customers can place orders.

McDonald's Worker TikTok
Neesa Red filmed herself pranking her teenage daughter while she was working at a branch of McDonald's. According to Statista, McDonald's has 150,000 employees worldwide. Courtesy of Neesa_Red

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 1 by @Neesa_Red, the TikTok post has been liked by over 985,000 users and commented on more than 1000 times. Plenty of TikTok users have shared their amusement at the viral video in the comments section below the post.

"I remember arguing with a customer when I was teen, they pulled up and it was my aunt," one user wrote.

Another user added: "Good! call her out!"

"It happens as a McDonald's employee so many things make us mad," shared a different TikTok-er.

"I don't go to McDonald's expecting quality customer service. I just want my damn food," joked another user.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC