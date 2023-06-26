McDonald's Drive-Thru Worker Discovers She Was Rude To Her Own Mom

A social media video showing a mother pranking her teen daughter at the drive-thru of the McDonald's she works at has left the internet in hysterics.

The viral video shows the fun-loving mother pulling up to the McDonald's service window, where her daughter was working, to jokingly complain about her bad service and ask to speak to the manager.

"I'd like to speak to your manager," the mom can be heard saying while her daughter laughs.

"I said I'd like to speak to your manager, you're rude taking my order. That's not how you do customer service," the mother added.

"It's my daughter in the drive-thru who took my order," Neesa Red, the teenager's mother, told Newsweek.

"Funniest part of the video was when I pulled to the second window to collect my order, she was the employee handing me my order, as well."

"She had run from the first window, to the second, to ensure I wasn't going to request a manager. It was pretty hilarious but unfortunately I had cut the video short, prior to pulling to the second window," she added.

As of 2022, McDonald's had a total of 150,000 at its branches worldwide. This is a large dip from the 440,000 employees it recorded a decade prior, with the difference attributed in the closure of a number of franchises and in employees being switched for interactive screens where customers can place orders.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 1 by @Neesa_Red, the TikTok post has been liked by over 985,000 users and commented on more than 1000 times. Plenty of TikTok users have shared their amusement at the viral video in the comments section below the post.

"I remember arguing with a customer when I was teen, they pulled up and it was my aunt," one user wrote.

Another user added: "Good! call her out!"

"It happens as a McDonald's employee so many things make us mad," shared a different TikTok-er.

"I don't go to McDonald's expecting quality customer service. I just want my damn food," joked another user.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

