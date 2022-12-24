Is McDonald's Open on Christmas Eve and Day? Opening and Closing Hours

Every person celebrates Christmas differently—they might cook a big roast meal, make a festive side dish as part of a special dinner, or even order their food out.

Those who are out and about or working during the holiday will be looking for something to eat, while other families might skip the stress of cooking a large Christmas meal. Some of them will be craving fast food, like a burger and fries.

Some people might just be looking for a snack or something sweet – such as a late night ice cream or a McFlurry – hours after eating a large Christmas meal.

Although many restaurants will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, many locations of the popular fast food outlet McDonald's will be open.

Some diners won't be open, as McDonald's are franchises and 93 percent of their restaurants are operated by independent business owners, according to the company's website. Because of this, McDonald's opening hours aren't uniform and each business owner can determine their location's opening hours.

To avoid any disappointment, the fast-food chain recommends ravenous customers should use their restaurant locator or call ahead to find out specific hours for their location.

A McDonald's spokesperson told Newsweek: "Hours vary by location, but most McDonald's in the U.S. are open on holidays, and consumers can use the store locator tool to confirm: https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/restaurant-locator.html"

McDonald's offers plenty of festive treats over the Christmas period and customers can earn MyMcDonald's Rewards points on every McDelivery order.

For a limited time, the Golden Arches will be offering a Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with cheese, as well as a Smoky BLT Double Quarter Pounder with cheese.

The $1, $2, $3 menu will also be available with old favorites like the Sausage Biscuit, Sausage McGriddles, McChicken and the McDouble available for those on a budget.

McDonald's locations in Canada will be introducing some other dishes for a limited time only over Christmas, including the New Oreo Fudge McFlurry and the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder.

Other fast food outlets that are expected to mainly be open on Christmas Day include Burger King, Domino's and Waffle House. Subway is expected to mainly be closed on Christmas Day so that staff can spend time with their families and loved ones.

Many Applebee's locations are also meant to be open, as well as Golden Corral, Red Lobster, Ruth's Chris Steak House and Village Inn.

As with every restaurant and store, it's best to call your local location ahead to determine their opening hours on federal holidays.