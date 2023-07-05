McDonald's $230 Wedding Package Sparks Avalanche of Jokes, Memes

A new wedding package promotion by McDonald's has sparked a series of jokes and memes on social media.

The fast food restaurant is offering to provide 100s of chicken burgers, 100s of four-piece McNuggets as well as other deals.

The package appears to only be available in Indonesia and the company's Indonesian Twitter page announced the deal on June 27.

"Let's make your wedding moment more memorable with the Wedding Mekdi package! For only IDR 3.5 million (roughly $232.51), you can get 100 Chicken Burgers and 100 packages of McNuggets containing 4 pieces," the tweet read according to a Google translation.

"There are various other attractive package options available with a minimum order of 200 pieces."

McD’ers, yuk buat momen pernikahan jadi lebih berkesan dengan paket Wedding Mekdi! Hanya Rp3,5 juta kamu bisa mendapatkan 100pcs Chicken Burger & 100 paket McNuggets isi 4 pcs lho.



Tersedia berbagai pilihan paket menarik lainnya dengan minimal pemesanan 200 pcs. Psstt.. pic.twitter.com/aJhuz4BS6P — McDonald's Indonesia (@McDonalds_ID) June 27, 2023

One social media user joked about the promotion by sharing an image of former President Donald Trump in 2019 when he provided the 2018 Football Division I FCS champs, North Dakota State Bison, McDonald's during a trip to the White House.

"This is how I pull up on my wedding day," Twitter user TrapSouiiii wrote.

This is how i pull up on my wedding day https://t.co/X4skqKnLUL pic.twitter.com/79F9DrSJgy — D*m*s (@TRAPSOUIIII) June 28, 2023

"I feel like sending the McDonald's wedding package to ONE PERSON," Twitter user do0_dle added.

I feel like sending this McD wedding package to ONE PERSON… 😁 https://t.co/WwrfwEnxHW — 키라 (ᓀ‸ᓂ) is at PLAND! 🐰🛍️🍀 (@do0_dle) June 27, 2023

"Happy meal ever after..." Twitter user Dr. Irvan Kartawiria joked as he shared the promotion.

Happy meal ever after.. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/pegtW1hwKx — Dr. Irvan Kartawiria (@Pak_Irv) June 27, 2023

The Indonesian McDonald's Twitter page also explained in the comments that a McDonald's food stall can be requested for weddings as well.

One Twitter user also remarked that this is not the first time the fast food outlet has offered similar wedding package deals.

A 2019 report by Culture Trip, a company that offers and promotes trips across the world, highlighted entire wedding celebrations could be held at McDonald's locations in Hong Kong.

"Couples can choose from a total of four different wedding packages, ranging in price from HK$2,999 (US$380) for the 'Happiness Party' to HK$9,999 (US$1,275) for the 'Love Forever Party,'" the report stated.

The most expensive package included venue rental for two hours, a pair of McDonald's balloon weddings rings, character gifts for 50 guests and, 50 pieces of invitation cards and thank you cards, a party MC, and McDonald's apple pie wedding cake display, according to the report.

Promotional McDonalds image shared on its Indonesian branch Twitter page. The fast-foot outlet is offering customers the chance of McDonalds catering at wedding and special package deals, that has resulted in jokes on social media. Getty

In 2014, McDonald's spokesperson Jessica Lee told CNBC that the service had proven to be very popular since launching in 2011.

"We started the program because many customers tell us that McDonald's is where they first started dating. McDonald's is where their love stories grew," Lee added

However, it is not clear if the Hong Kong branches still offer this service in 2023.

The Hong Kong restaurants' website has a page detailing the location of McDonald's wedding party locations but shows no mention of any wedding deals.

Newsweek has contacted the U.S. McDonald's branch via email for comment.