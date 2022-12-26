Medvedev's Wild 2023 Predictions Include Elon Musk as U.S. President

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev made his own list of "futuristic hypotheses" of what could happen in the new year, including an Elon Musk presidency.

The Russian official, who currently serves as the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, posted his list of 10 projections on his Telegram channel Monday, writing, "Before a new year, everyone likes to make predictions."

His list includes forecasts for oil barrel prices, the abolition of the European Union and a civil war in the United States.

"Many practice futuristic hypotheses, competing in the proposal of the most unexpected and even absurd," Medvedev wrote, according to an English translation. "We will also do our part."

According to the list, an American "civil war" would result in the "separation of California and Texas into independent states" and the "creation of the union state of Texas and Mexico."

Tesla founder and Twitter CEO Musk would then have a "subsequent victory" during the presidential election "in some of the states assigned to the Republicans after the civil war," Medvedev added.

Other Western countries would also see some major social and political redesigns if Medvedev's predictions become true.

The Russian official forecasts that Great Britain will make a return to the EU prior to the bloc collapsing. He also writes about the creation of a "Fourth Reich," or a new German empire made up of Germany's surrounding countries, which will eventually go to war with France.

Medvedev ended his predictions with speculating the "transfer of all major stock markets and financial activity from the U.S. and Europe to Asia," adding that the euro and the dollar would be rejected as "world reserve currencies," leading to the "return of the gold standard."

"Happy New Year to you, Anglo-Saxon friends and their joyfully grumsy pigs!" he signed at the bottom of his post.

Medvedev also posted his predictions to Twitter as well, to which Musk responded, "Epic thread!"

Medvedev's predictions come as his own country is heading into the new year with massive losses in its war with Ukraine. Over Christmas Day alone, around 550 Russian soldiers died in battle, bringing the death toll to at least 102,600 troops since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russian officials have also made several warnings to the U.S. as President Joe Biden remains firm on providing aid to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Just before Christmas weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington, D.C., last week would lead to "aggravation" of the conflict.

However, political science experts previously told Newsweek that Peskov's warnings lacked merit, adding that politicians like Medvedev have tended to use similar "noncredible rhetoric" since the start of the Russia-Ukraine War.

"Medvedev has positioned himself as an extremist, even unhinged, voice during the entire 10 months of the war," said Maria Popova, associate professor of political science at McGill University. "He regularly utters outlandish threats, and the goal is to unsettle and scare the West into stopping support for Ukraine."

Newsweek reached out to political science experts for comment.