Meek Mill Slammed for Supporting Rapper Over Unwanted Sexual Behavior

Rapper Meek Mill is under fire for throwing his support behind a male rapper accused of "sexual assault" on Twitter, saying he was in his "hypersexual era."

Mill, 36, tweeted his support for YK Osiris after a video circulated of him trying to kiss musician Sukihana at an event for The Crew League. Sukihana, 31, is co-host of season five of The Crew League, a reality show where celebrities and their entourages face-off in sports-related challenges.

Sukihana— whose given name is Destiny Lanette Henderson— was sitting at a table with three other men commentating on the challenges when Osiris, 24, came up behind her and started rubbing her bare shoulders.

(Main Image) Meek Mill performs at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on August 26, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Inset left) Sukihana attends 2022 Revolt Summit on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Inset right) YK Osiris attends the exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Millsthrew his support behind Osiris after he was accused of sexually assaulting Sukihana. Prince Williams/Monica Morgan/Johnny Nunez/WireImage

She can be heard gasping in shock and saying, "oh my God," as Osiris forcefully grabs her face to try to kiss her on the lips. As Sukihana tries to pull away Osiris—given name Osiris Jahkail Williams—says "she likes it."

Sukihana continues to yell, "stop it," and "no," as Osiris keeps rubbing her shoulders and the other panelists look on while laughing.

Osiris is eventually told to stop by someone off-camera and walks away laughing in the video posted to Twitter which has had 8 million views at the time of publishing.

"She was sexually assaulted and people just sitting their laughing..." the original poster captioned the tweet.

The incident soon gained traction on social media, with Mill throwing his two cents in and drawing the ire of music fans. He retweeted a screenshot of Sukihana's tweets after the incident where she said "'I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself."

Mill tweeted: "Don't do this to him please he a good kid .... Just slap him and he gotta let you something ... we don't need our young bulls tore down for mistakes in this hyper sexual era.... I support suki ... hold that s*** down on some street shit."

He quickly faced a lot of backlash, with people telling him to keep his opinion to himself.

One tweeted: "Don't do this to him? Sir he did this to himself. Now imagine if he had the audacity to do this on camera what is he capable off?"

And a third wrote: "Sit this one out Meek."

Despite the backlash, Mill doubled down on his comments.

"Y'all drawing a big line between men and women nowadays on social .....it's getting bad in the black community! All this internet superficial shaming, judging gaslighting only hurt us people and it's alot of people who need strength especially young black men," he tweeted.

"He might gotta rumble suki brother anything but this same internet tear each other down stuff! Suki can do what she wants she feels violated... but let me mind my business."

The rapper eventually relented and threw his support behind Sukihana.

"And protect suki! Osiris you a dh! Go back to church stop following the heathens!" he wrote on Twitter.

While Sukihana did not directly address the incident publicly, she did tweet on Tuesday about being "very sensitive" and she had "been crying all day," before deleting her Twitter account.

"I drink to hide that I'm very sensitive. I feel things more then the average person," she wrote, as reported by the Daily Mail and other news outlets.

"I stopped drinking yesterday but today I've been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for a while"

On Wednesday she tweeted: "I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself."

Just hours after Mill's tweets, Osiris took to his Instagram to issue a public apology to Sukihana.

"I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana's boundaries," he wrote.

"I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her."

Other celebrities rallied behind Sukihana, including model Amber Rose who said "my heart breaks for you."

"Are we really going to sit back and let this happen to Sukihana?" Rose wrote on her Instagram stories.

"She was sexually assaulted and no one did anything... using her lyrics and her persona as an excuse to physically touch her and force her without her consent is absolutely disgusting!"

Rose added: "What happened to 'protect Black women'? I cried watching that video and I'm sure a lot of women have as well."

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is best known for his fight for prison reform after being wrongfully jailed in 2004 on guns and drug charges.

He was just 18 years and his rap career was on the rise when he was arrested and even though he was released on parole after five months and given a 10-year probation period, Mill faced 12 years of ongoing legal troubles due to technicalities in his probation.

In a documentary about his legal struggles called Free Meek, it was portrayed that Judge Genece Brinkley had an in issue with the rapper and kept disproportionately punishing him during his probation, which led to an FBI investigation of Brinkley.

Mill was finally freed after a Supreme Court ruling in April 2018 and he later went on to join forces with fellow rapper Jay-Z to create the REFORM Alliance, a coalition that lobbies for changes to state probation and parole laws.