Rescue and Adoption

Meet 'Patient Zero' Behind Virus Outbreak That Partially Shut Dog Shelter

By
Rescue and Adoption Viral Trends Dogs Animals

A dog identified as "patient zero" in a disease outbreak at a Florida shelter has recovered and is looking for a forever home.

Wanda was brought to Orlando's Orange County Animal Services on August 18. Sweet and gentle, she was a stray found loose in a field and a little fearful of humans.

About a week after she arrived, she started showing symptoms of illness. When they didn't clear up after a couple of weeks, the staff tested her to see if something else was going on.

"Wanda started showing symptoms about a week after she arrived, like nasal discharge. It's not uncommon for dogs to get sick in a new environment, so she wasn't tested for anything serious until last week," the shelter's Bryant Almeida told Newsweek.

Wanda the dog
Wanda, a shelter dog in Orlando, Florida, is looking for a new home after recovering from canine pneumovirus. Orange County Animal Services

Wanda's test came back revealing that she had canine pneumovirus, and soon dozens of other animals in the shelter started testing positive too.

Canine pneumovirus is one of several contagious diseases that make up the canine infectious respiratory disease complex. First identified in the United States in 2010, this is a respiratory disease in dogs that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and conjunctivitis.

While vaccines are available for kennel cough and canine influenza, there is no vaccine for the pneumovirus, which can be fatal without treatment.

Once Wanda's positive test came back, the shelter put itself under a strict lockdown to prevent further spread of infection.

"We stopped accepting surrenders and strays on Friday, September 8, but the shelter remains open for adoptions," Almeida said. "We don't have an exact number of how many dogs have gotten sick, as we are still testing, but we have had several positives for canine pneumovirus."

Each year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, with an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 in January 2023, an increase of 1,744 from January 2022, 24Petwatch's Shelter Watch Report found.

About 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs and behavior rehabilitation.

With over 200 dogs in its care, Orange County Animal Services said it is managing the outbreak relatively well, with a lot of support from the community.

"Our community rallied, and adoptions have increased over the past few days since we made the announcement," Almeida said. "We are treating the dogs that are sick and maintaining as many normal shelter operations as we can."

Wanda is recovering and doing much better, but like many of her shelter companions, she is looking for a permanent home.

"The dogs could definitely use the love and care that an adopter or foster family can provide," the shelter said. Its fees have been waived on all of its ready-to-adopt animals in an effort to clear a very full facility.

"Wanda is fully recovered and is a sweet young dog, so we're hoping the right home is out there for her," Almeida said. "Like most of our shelter dogs, Wanda will need a lot of love and attention, patience and care."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC