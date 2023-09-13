Meet 'Patient Zero' Behind Virus Outbreak That Partially Shut Dog Shelter

A dog identified as "patient zero" in a disease outbreak at a Florida shelter has recovered and is looking for a forever home.

Wanda was brought to Orlando's Orange County Animal Services on August 18. Sweet and gentle, she was a stray found loose in a field and a little fearful of humans.

About a week after she arrived, she started showing symptoms of illness. When they didn't clear up after a couple of weeks, the staff tested her to see if something else was going on.

"Wanda started showing symptoms about a week after she arrived, like nasal discharge. It's not uncommon for dogs to get sick in a new environment, so she wasn't tested for anything serious until last week," the shelter's Bryant Almeida told Newsweek.

Wanda, a shelter dog in Orlando, Florida, is looking for a new home after recovering from canine pneumovirus. Orange County Animal Services

Wanda's test came back revealing that she had canine pneumovirus, and soon dozens of other animals in the shelter started testing positive too.

Canine pneumovirus is one of several contagious diseases that make up the canine infectious respiratory disease complex. First identified in the United States in 2010, this is a respiratory disease in dogs that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and conjunctivitis.

While vaccines are available for kennel cough and canine influenza, there is no vaccine for the pneumovirus, which can be fatal without treatment.

Once Wanda's positive test came back, the shelter put itself under a strict lockdown to prevent further spread of infection.

"We stopped accepting surrenders and strays on Friday, September 8, but the shelter remains open for adoptions," Almeida said. "We don't have an exact number of how many dogs have gotten sick, as we are still testing, but we have had several positives for canine pneumovirus."

Each year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, with an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 in January 2023, an increase of 1,744 from January 2022, 24Petwatch's Shelter Watch Report found.

About 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs and behavior rehabilitation.

With over 200 dogs in its care, Orange County Animal Services said it is managing the outbreak relatively well, with a lot of support from the community.

"Our community rallied, and adoptions have increased over the past few days since we made the announcement," Almeida said. "We are treating the dogs that are sick and maintaining as many normal shelter operations as we can."

Wanda is recovering and doing much better, but like many of her shelter companions, she is looking for a permanent home.

"The dogs could definitely use the love and care that an adopter or foster family can provide," the shelter said. Its fees have been waived on all of its ready-to-adopt animals in an effort to clear a very full facility.

"Wanda is fully recovered and is a sweet young dog, so we're hoping the right home is out there for her," Almeida said. "Like most of our shelter dogs, Wanda will need a lot of love and attention, patience and care."

