Mega Millions August 4 Numbers: Did Anyone Win $1.25 Billion Jackpot?

The fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, at $1.25 billion, was up for grabs during Friday night's August 4 drawing.

The lucky winning numbers were 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56, and the gold Mega Ball was 20. Mega Millions officials had yet to announce a winner in Friday's drawing at the time of publication. A winner would have the choice between an annuitized prize worth $1.25 billion or a lump sum payment worth $625.3 million, both before taxes.

To win the jackpot, a player's ticket numbers must match all six numbers drawn—the first five numbers and the gold Mega Ball. There are other prizes if a player's numbers only match some of the numbers drawn, ranging from $2 to $1 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are slim, at a 1-in-302,575,350 chance. Odds improve for the lesser prizes.

Mega Millions lottery tickets on Wednesday are displayed in San Anselmo, California. The fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, at $1.25 billion, was up for grabs during Friday night's August 4 drawing. Justin Sullivan/Getty

To play, the player picks five distinct numbers between 1 and 70. The sixth number is the "Mega Ball" number, from 1 to 25, which can be the same as one of the first five numbers since it is drawn from a different pool. Players can choose a "quick pick," in which the lottery machine randomly selects a set of numbers, or they can choose the numbers themselves.

The jackpot became the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history when Tuesday's drawing for $1.05 billion didn't produce a winner.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on April 18, when a winning ticket was sold in New York.

Although it has taken months for a player to win the jackpot, a press release on the Mega Millions site said the lottery has still produced a high number of winners for lesser prizes.

"Overall, the total number of winning tickets at all prize levels continues to increase along with the jackpot, and the August 1 drawing produced a total of 4,904,910 winning tickets across all prize tiers," the press release said.

The highest Mega Millions jackpot ever won was valued at over $1.5 billion in 2018. The winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. According to the Mega Millions press release, it is the only lottery game that has produced four jackpots exceeding $1 billion. Once a winner is named for the current run, five jackpots in Mega Millions history will have exceeded $1 billion.

Tickets, which are $2, can be purchased in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players have the option to add a Megaplier to their ticket for an additional $1, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EST time on Tuesdays and Fridays.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC