Mega Millions Drawing for 01/13/23, Friday Jackpot Is $1.35 Billion

The Mega Millions jackpot for 01/13/23 is $1.35 billion, and the drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET tonight. It's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and by far the biggest for any Friday the 13th. Feel lucky?

Friday night's 01/13/23 Mega Millions jackpot is worth $1.35 billion, with a cash-value option worth $707.9 million. The total jackpot could increase depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing.

While it might be fun to splurge on tickets for the upcoming drawing, an Ohio lottery officials warns to stay within your budget while playing. The Mega Millions website also reminds those where extra funds are allocated from its drawings.

"The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing," said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, who's the national Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium. "Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Our member lotteries raise funds for many good causes, ranging from education to conservation programs. We're proud to support these efforts."

The winning numbers last Tuesday (01/10/23) for the $1.1 billion jackpot were: 07-13-14-15-18 with a Mega Ball of 09. The Megaplier was 3x.

There was no grand prize winner on Tuesday but there were a whopping 16 tickets sold that matched the first five white balls, and minus the gold Mega Ball, for the game's second prize of $1 million or more. Three of those tickets, sold one each in Connecticut, Florida and New York, are worth $3 million apiece since they purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1 each.

The other 13 second-prize tickets are worth $1 million each since they didn't purchase the Megaplier. They were sold in: California, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts (2), Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio (2), Oregon, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

In addition, there were 215 tickets sold nationwide on Tuesday that matched four of the five white balls plus the Mega Ball for the $10,000 third prize. Forty-one of those purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1, which made their third-prize winnings worth $30,000 apiece.

In all, there were 6,154,167 winning tickets at all prize levels ranging, from $2 to $3 million, that cashed in.

Here are the Mega Millions jackpots won in 2022:

10/14/2022 — $502 million

07/29/2022 — $1.337 billion

04/15/2022 — $20 million

04/12/2022 — $106 million (Minnesota)

03/08/2022 — $126 million (New York)

01/28/2022 — $421 million

Here are the six Mega Millions jackpots won in 2021:

10/22/2021 — $108 million (Arizona)

09/21/2021 — $432 million (New York)

06/08/2021 — $56 million (Illinois)

05/21/2021 — $516 million (Pennsylvania)

02/16/2021 — $96 million (New York)

01/22/2021 — $1.05 billion (Michigan)

The previous winning ticket before that was sold in Wisconsin on 09/15/20 for a jackpot worth $119 million. That was only the fifth, and final, Mega Millions jackpot won in the 2020 calendar year.

Here are the five Mega Millions jackpots won in 2020:

$119 million — September 15 in Wisconsin

$22 million — July 31 in California

$124 million — July 24 in New Jersey

$410 million — June 9 in Arizona

$202 million — February 11 in New Jersey

Other winners—dating back to 2019—were a $372 million ticket sold in Ohio and a $227 million ticket that was sold on 09/24/19 in the city of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery every Tuesday and Friday night, and it is one of America's two biggest lottery jackpot games. Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million, and other prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or more with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 per line, and odds of winning with a $2 Mega Millions ticket are one in 303 million. For more information on Mega Millions, or to check your past numbers, visit its website.

Powerball is the other multi-state lottery, and it also starts at $20 million. Its drawings take place shortly after 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball website for more information, or to check past winning numbers.

