Mega Millions Drawing for 01/17/23, Tuesday Jackpot Is $20 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 01/17/23 is $20 million, and the drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET tonight. This is the first drawing after a single ticket struck it rich with the $1.348 billion jackpot last Friday the 13th.

Tuesday night's 01/17/23 Mega Millions jackpot is worth $20 million, with a cash-value option worth $10.6 million. The total jackpot could increase depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing.

The winning numbers last Friday (01/13/23) for the $1.35 billion jackpot were: 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14. The Megaplier was 2x.

There was a grand prize winner on Friday from a ticket purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history and the fourth-largest prize won from an American lottery game.

"Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," said Pat McDonald, the Ohio Lottery Director and Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium. "It's the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history. We thank all our retailers for their hard work during this spectacular run, and our customers for their enthusiasm and support. I hope the fun and excitement Mega Millions has generated inspires a winning attitude in our daily lives and towards everyone we meet. Here's to a good year!"

In addition, there were 14 second-prize winners who matched the first five white balls, and minus the gold Mega Ball, for the game's second prize of $1 million. Had they purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1, their second prizes would have been worth $2 million, but none of them purchased the Megaplier. Four of those second-prize tickets were sold in New York, two in California and the others were sold in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

There were 164 tickets sold nationwide on Friday that matched four of the five white balls plus the Mega Ball for the $10,000 third prize. Twenty-seven of those purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1, which made their third-prize winnings worth $20,000 apiece.

The game now resets to the minimum of $20 million.

Here are the Mega Millions jackpots won in 2022:

10/14/2022 — $502 million

07/29/2022 — $1.337 billion

04/15/2022 — $20 million

04/12/2022 — $106 million (Minnesota)

03/08/2022 — $126 million (New York)

01/28/2022 — $421 million

Here are the six Mega Millions jackpots won in 2021:

10/22/2021 — $108 million (Arizona)

09/21/2021 — $432 million (New York)

06/08/2021 — $56 million (Illinois)

05/21/2021 — $516 million (Pennsylvania)

02/16/2021 — $96 million (New York)

01/22/2021 — $1.05 billion (Michigan)

The previous winning ticket before that was sold in Wisconsin on 09/15/20 for a jackpot worth $119 million. That was only the fifth, and final, Mega Millions jackpot won in the 2020 calendar year.

Here are the five Mega Millions jackpots won in 2020:

$119 million — September 15 in Wisconsin

$22 million — July 31 in California

$124 million — July 24 in New Jersey

$410 million — June 9 in Arizona

$202 million — February 11 in New Jersey

Other winners—dating back to 2019—were a $372 million ticket sold in Ohio and a $227 million ticket that was sold on 09/24/19 in the city of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery every Tuesday and Friday night, and it is one of America's two biggest lottery jackpot games. Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million, and other prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or more with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 per line, and odds of winning with a $2 Mega Millions ticket are one in 303 million. For more information on Mega Millions, or to check your past numbers, visit its website.

Powerball is the other multi-state lottery, and it also starts at $20 million. Its drawings take place shortly after 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball website for more information, or to check past winning numbers.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots to date:

