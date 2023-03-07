Mega Millions Drawing for 03/07/23, Tuesday Jackpot Is $188 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 03/07/23 is $188 million, and the drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET tonight.

Keep this page bookmarked and refresh it to see if you hold the winning numbers from Tuesday night's drawing.

Tuesday night's 03/07/23 Mega Millions jackpot is worth $188 million, with a cash-value option worth $99.2 million. The total jackpot could increase depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing.

The winning numbers last Friday (02/28/23) for the $167 million jackpot were: 08-25-36-39-67 with a Mega Ball of 11. The Megaplier was 4x.

There was no grand prize winner on Friday, but there was a ticket sold in New York that matched the first five white balls, and minus the gold Mega Ball, for the game's second prize. Since they spent an extra $1 for the Megaplier, their prize is worth $4 million instead of $1 million.

There were 15 tickets sold nationwide on Friday that matched four of the five white balls plus the Mega Ball for the $10,000 third prize. Only four of those purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1, which made their third-prize winnings worth $40,000 apiece.

Here are the Mega Millions jackpots won in 2022:

10/14/2022 — $502 million

07/29/2022 — $1.337 billion

04/15/2022 — $20 million

04/12/2022 — $106 million (Minnesota)

03/08/2022 — $126 million (New York)

01/28/2022 — $421 million

Here are the six Mega Millions jackpots won in 2021:

10/22/2021 — $108 million (Arizona)

09/21/2021 — $432 million (New York)

06/08/2021 — $56 million (Illinois)

05/21/2021 — $516 million (Pennsylvania)

02/16/2021 — $96 million (New York)

01/22/2021 — $1.05 billion (Michigan)

The previous winning ticket before that was sold in Wisconsin on 09/15/20 for a jackpot worth $119 million. That was only the fifth, and final, Mega Millions jackpot won in the 2020 calendar year.

Here are the five Mega Millions jackpots won in 2020:

$119 million — September 15 in Wisconsin

$22 million — July 31 in California

$124 million — July 24 in New Jersey

$410 million — June 9 in Arizona

$202 million — February 11 in New Jersey

Other winners—dating back to 2019—were a $372 million ticket sold in Ohio and a $227 million ticket that was sold on 09/24/19 in the city of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery every Tuesday and Friday night, and it is one of America's two biggest lottery jackpot games. Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million, and other prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or more with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 per line, and odds of winning with a $2 Mega Millions ticket are one in 303 million. For more information on Mega Millions, or to check your past numbers, visit its website.

Powerball is the other multi-state lottery, and it also starts at $20 million. Its drawings take place shortly after 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball website for more information, or to check past winning numbers.

Tuesday night we will post the Mega Millions 03/07/23 drawing payouts and tell if there was a winner and where that winner came from, if so.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots to date:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets