There was no new billionaire from Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery, but there were plenty of folks who won at least some kind of money from the $1.1 billion drawing. That includes 16 tickets that won at least $1 million each.

The Mega Millions jackpot for 01/13/23 has now increased to a mind-boggling $1.35 billion, which is the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. The next drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET on Friday.

Here are the winning numbers from Tuesday night's (01/10/23) drawing.

First Five: 07-13-14-15-18

Mega Ball: 09

Mega Plier: 3x

There was no grand prize winner on Tuesday but there were 16 tickets sold that matched the first five white balls, and minus the gold Mega Ball, for the game's second prize. Three of those tickets, sold one each in Connecticut, Florida and New York, are worth $3 million apiece since they purchased the Mega Plier for an extra $1 each.

The other 13 second-prize tickets are worth $1 million each since they didn't purchase the Mega Plier. They were sold in: California, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts (2), Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio (2), Oregon, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

In addition, there were 215 tickets sold nationwide on Tuesday that matched four of the five white balls plus the Mega Ball for the $10,000 third prize. Forty-one of those purchased the Mega Plier for an extra $1, which made their third-prize winnings worth $30,000 apiece.

In all, there were 6,154,167 winning tickets at all prize levels ranging, from $2 to $3 million, that cashed in.

The jackpot for Friday the 13th of January 2023 is now $1.35 billion, with a cash-option value worth $707.9 million. The largest jackpot in the game's history was $1.537 billion for a ticket sold in South Carolina for the October 23, 2018, drawing. should nobody win this Friday, the new jackpot will likely become the game's top prize ever.

While it might be fun to splurge on tickets for the upcoming drawing, one Ohio lottery officials warns to stay within your budget while playing. The Mega Millions website also reminds those where extra funds are allocated from its drawings.

"The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing," said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, who's the national Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium. "Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Our member lotteries raise funds for many good causes, ranging from education to conservation programs. We're proud to support these efforts."

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots to date:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.35 billion – CURRENT JACKPOT $1.337 billion 07/29/2022 1-CA, 1-FL $1.05 billion 01/22/2021 1-MI $656 million 3/30/2012 1-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD $648 million 12/17/2013 1-CA, 1-GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ $522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

Here are the Mega Millions jackpots won in 2022:

10/14/2022 — $502 million

07/29/2022 — $1.337 billion

04/15/2022 — $20 million

04/12/2022 — $106 million (Minnesota)

03/08/2022 — $126 million (New York)

01/28/2022 — $421 million

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery every Tuesday and Friday night, and it is one of America's two biggest lottery jackpot games. Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million, and other prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or more with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 per line, and odds of winning with a $2 Mega Millions ticket are one in 303 million. For more information on Mega Millions, or to check your past numbers, visit its website.

Powerball is the other multi-state lottery, and it also starts at $20 million. Its drawings take place shortly after 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball website for more information, or to check past winning numbers.