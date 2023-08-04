Mega Millions' Most Common Numbers Ahead of $1.25 Billion Jackpot

Millions of Americans are pondering what numbers to pick for a lottery jackpot drawing set for Friday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now valued at $1.25 billion—or $625.3 million cash—after the six numbers drawn on Tuesday night didn't produce a winner. The next drawing will be Friday and, if won at that level, it would be the fourth largest prize in its history, according to a press release from Mega Millions.

To win the jackpot, a player must pick six numbers that match the ones drawn. The player picks five distinct numbers between 1 and 70. The sixth number is the "Mega Ball" number from 1 to 25, which can be the same as one of the first five numbers since it is drawn from a different pool. Players can choose a "quick pick," in which the lottery machine randomly selects a set of numbers, or they can choose the numbers themselves.

If all six numbers match what is drawn on Friday night, the winner walks away with the jackpot. Although numbers are drawn at random, some numbers are seen more frequently than others in the jackpot drawings.

A sign showing the Mega Millions Jackpot at $1.25 billion on August 2, 2023, in Miami, Florida. The next drawing for the jackpot is August 4, 2023, at 11 p.m. Eastern time. Joe Raedle/Getty

The most common numbers drawn in the last 100 Mega Millions drawings are 46, 15, 3, 29 and 38, according to statistics from USA Mega. Forty-six, the most common number in the last 100 drawings, has been drawn 14 times, or 2.8 percent of draws—or the percentage of times that the number was drawn out of every drawn number, of which there are five numbers per drawing. For the golden Mega Ball, numbers 19 and 21 have both been drawn seven times in the last 100 drawings.

When it comes to the last 10 draws, the number 10 has been selected a whopping 40 percent of the time as one of the first five numbers. Numbers 51 and 61 have both been drawn three times in the last 10 draws. And 5, 8, 17, 22, 24, 33, 47, 54, 55 and 66 have all been drawn twice as one of the first five numbers in the Mega Millions. The most common Mega Ball numbers for the past 10 drawings are 12, 18 and 25, all of which have been drawn twice.

Ten remains a common number even when the dates are extended to include drawings from October 31, 2017—the last time the game's number matrix was changed—to present.

"The most common numbers to be drawn in the Mega Millions main drawing (first 5 numbers) are 10 and 14. Both numbers have been drawn in 9.15% of all drawings since Oct 31, 2017 (the last time the game's number matrix was changed)," a spokesperson for USA Mega told Newsweek. "For the Mega Ball, the most common number drawn is 22. It has been drawn in 5.66% of all drawings since Oct 31, 2017."

The numbers are drawn twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. Tuesday's drawing produced the numbers 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 with a Mega Ball of 12. The numbers did not produce a winner, multiplying the projected winnings to $1.25 billion from $910 million.

The least common numbers in the last 100 drawings as of Thursday are 42, 49, 58, 70 and 56 with a Mega Ball 16.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in New York on April 18. Friday will be the 31st drawing in the Mega Millions' current run.

The jackpot grows every time a drawing fails to produce a winner. The highest Mega Millions jackpot ever won was $1.537 billion in October 2018. The winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The jackpot can only be won by matching all six numbers. Lesser prizes are available for matching a portion of the numbers drawn.