Mega Millions Winner Would Be Instantly Richer Than These 6 Celebrities

Taylor Swift performs on The Eras Tour in 2023, LeBron James attends the 2023 ESPY Awards and Beyoncé during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" in 2023 Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Friday night's Mega Millions players will have a shot at banking $1.25 billion, the sixth-largest lottery jackpot ever in the U.S.

Players have a 1-in-302.6 million chance of winning the top prize. But for $2 a ticket, Americans across the 45 eligible states are buying tickets in the hope of exceeding the net worth of some of the biggest names in the world.

All that stands in the way is picking the right five numbers and the Mega Ball.

Based on the $1.25 billion top prize, a single jackpot winner would be instantly richer than these six celebrities.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs at SoFi Stadium on August 3, 2023, in Inglewood, California. Her Eras Tour is expected to make her millions. GETTY

Among the world's most well-known pop stars, Swift is also one of the richest, with an estimated net worth of $740 million, according to Forbes in 2020.

Her current Eras Tour, spanning North America and Europe, is likely to earn her a large sum, with tickets selling out across the majority of 131 concerts.

Swift even reportedly gave $55 million in total bonuses to her touring company, according to People magazine, so any Mega Millions winner might have to consider giving some cash to their co-workers if they want to match up to her generosity.

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" premiere in Hollywood, California. Perry has amassed his fortune through numerous entertainment ventures. GETTY/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has made his money through multiple ventures, but even decades of work won't quite live up to the Mega Millions jackpot.

Worth an estimated $1 billion, Perry earned a minimum of $1.4 billion in pretax income from various sources, including productions, his entertainment company Tyler Perry Studios, between 2005 and 2021, and a lucrative content deal with ViacomCBS that earns him $150 million annually.

He also has two planes and owns property in Atlanta, New York, Wyoming and Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. Kardashian is best known for being a reality TV star. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Reality TV queen and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is unsurprisingly worth a staggering sum, which according to Forbes is $1.2 billion.

Kardashian has made her fortune through a string of reality TV shows, most famously Keeping up with the Kardashians, as well as her skin care line SKKN by Kim and a 35 percent stake in the cult-status shapewear brand Skims.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods during the final round of the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California. Woods is perhaps the most famous golfer in the world. Cliff Hawkins/GETTY

Tiger Woods is estimated to be worth $1.1 billion, just a couple of hundred million short of tonight's $1.25 billion prize money.

As the world's most famous golfer, Woods was the 15th highest paid athlete in the world in 2022 and also has income streams a golf course design company and a mini golf chain.

LeBron James

LeBron James during the Western Conference semifinals on May 2, 2023, in San Francisco, California. James is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

LeBron James, one of the most recognizable names in American sport, has made a fortune on and off the basketball court.

Estimated by Forbes to be worth $1 billion, James is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world and has various other income streams, including the Blaze Pizza chain and Boston Red Sox owners Fenway Sports Group. He's also banked plenty of cash from endorsements with the likes of AT&T, Nike and Walmart.

Beyoncé

Beyonce at the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

With seven studio albums under her belt, Beyoncé is reportedly worth $540 million. The Texas-born superstar has been in the music business for more than two decades working for her fortune, yet tonight's lottery winner would be even richer.

With her bundles of cash, she and husband Jay-Z reportedly purchased a $200 million mansion in Malibu, the most expensive sale in California history.