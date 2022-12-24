Mega Millions Soars to Sixth Highest Jackpot in History at $565 Million

The final Mega Millions jackpot before Christmas left no one extremely jolly but its new grand prize would likely give someone an extraordinary lavish new year. The Mega Millions jackpot skyrocketed to $565 million after there was no grand prize winner on Friday night for the $510 million prize.

The drawing for Tuesday night (12/27/2022) is already the sixth-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The Friday night jackpot was the 11th-largest, but it soared up the list after no one hit the first five white balls, plus the yellow Mega Ball, for the $510 million prize.

The numbers on Friday (12/23/22) for the $510 million jackpot were: 15-21-32-38-62 with a Mega Ball of 08. The Megaplier was 4x.

There was no grand prize winner on Friday but there were two tickets sold, one each in California and Illinois, that matched the first five white balls, and minus the gold Mega Ball, for the game's second prize of $1 million. Had they purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1, their second prizes would have been worth $4 million.

There were 31 tickets sold nationwide on Friday that matched four of the five white balls plus the Mega Ball for the $10,000 third prize. Four of those purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1, which made their third-prize winnings worth $40,000 apiece.

The second-largest jackpot in the game's history was won earlier this year on July 29 when two separate tickets (California and Florida) hit the winning numbers to split the $1.337 billion prize.

Here are the Mega Millions jackpots won in 2022:

10/14/2022 — $502 million

07/29/2022 — $1.337 billion

04/15/2022 — $20 million

04/12/2022 — $106 million (Minnesota)

03/08/2022 — $126 million (New York)

01/28/2022 — $421 million

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery every Tuesday and Friday night, and it is one of America's two biggest lottery jackpot games. Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million, and other prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or more with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 per line, and odds of winning with a $2 Mega Millions ticket are one in 303 million. For more information on Mega Millions, or to check your past numbers, visit its website.

Powerball is the other multi-state lottery, and it also starts at $20 million. Its drawings take place shortly after 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball website for more information, or to check past winning numbers.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots to date:

