Megan Fox Makes Witch Joke After Accusations Made About Her Children

Megan Fox has poked fun at a former Republican congressional candidate after he said she "forced" her sons to wear dresses and then accused her of "witchcraft."

Robby Starbuck, a music video director and former Congress hopeful in Nashville, Tennessee, took aim at the Transformers actress after photos appeared of her with her sons wearing what appeared to be dresses or clothes that were pink in color.

Fox has three sons, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with her former husband and actor, Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City.

"These are Megan Fox's sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It's pure child abuse. Pray for them," he tweeted on June 8.

He continued in a Twitter thread saying the incident occurred about five years ago and he "never said anything publicly" at the time "because they were so young and I thought it would stop because they were vocally expressing the desire to wear 'boy clothes.'"

Fox then responded to Starbuck's accusations in a lengthy Instagram post where she slammed him as a "clout chaser."

"Really don't want to give you this attention because clearly you're a clout chaser but let me teach you something... Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame—never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense," she wrote.

"Exploiting my child's gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.

"I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times. And yet [I'm] still here."

She added: "You f**** with the wrong witch."

Starbuck responded to Fox's Instagram post by saying she "seemingly threatens me with witchcraft."

The actress then ran with that accusation and shared a screenshot of a story by the New York Post, about a nurse who claimed to see "witches holding a carcass-eating ritual" on her security camera. The photo in the story shows a person with dark long hair, crouching outside over what looks like to be a dead animal.

Fox posted it to her Instagram stories with the caption: "me outside rob starbucks house."

More context: This was around 5 years ago so they were younger than they are in this pic. There was another witness + the nanny when the boys did this. It started with one and the other one chimed in. 3rd child was not involved. We knew California wouldn’t do anything about it… — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 8, 2023

Earlier in June, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC)—the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization—issued a "state of emergency" in response to the number of bills introduced across state legislatures in 2023, which has surpassed numbers from 2022.

The HRC, the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization, said pieces of legislation introduced in 41 of the 50 states, had especially focused on transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming youth, leading to a loss of access to life-saving medical care in certain instances.

The HRC said the 2023 legislative session had seen more than 525 bills were introduced, of which 220 targeted transgender people. As of June 5, 76 of the bills had been signed into law—more than any year on record.

Some of the laws affecting transgender youth, include sports bans, preventing them from using the public bathroom of their gender identity and prevention from accessing life-saving, best practices medical care.