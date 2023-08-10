Sports

Megan Rapinoe Has Last Laugh After World Cup Loss Backlash

Megan Rapinoe has seen an upturn in her fortunes after she missed a crucial penalty in a shootout in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The two-time World Cup winner, who has retired from playing for her country, has been hit by a backlash following the U.S. Women's National Team's (USWNT) shock defeat to Sweden in the Round of 16.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was among those who mocked Rapinoe following the defeat, writing on his social media site Truth Social: "Nice shot Megan."

He then added that "woke equals failure," in reference to Rapinoe's activism. She is gay and campaigns for LGBTQ+ rights and gender equality.

Megan Rapinoe of the USA in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match.

Despite this, Rapinoe has seen a spike in growth in her social media following with more than 9,000 new followers joining her Instagram page, according to Social Blade, bringing her to 2.19 million followers.

Rapinoe has also enjoyed a boost on X, formerly known as Twitter, with more than 7,000 new followers taking her to over 888,000 on that particular platform.

The women's soccer star broke her silence on social media on Wednesday, when she shared her thoughts on the USWNT's exit from the Women's World Cup and how cruel soccer can be as a game.

Rapinoe shared with her followers: "This game is so beautiful, even in its cruelest moments. This group was so very special, and I am immensely proud of every single one of us.

"This team is in special hands as I walk away, just like it always was, and always will be. Because that is what this team is all about.

"We lay it all out on the line every single time. Fighting with everything that we have, for everything we deserve, for every person we possibly can.

"It has been my honor to play for our country, with so many incredible women, for so many years." Rapinoe ended with: "Thank you a million times over."

There were a number of conservatives online who were delighted to see the USWNT—one of the tournament favorites—exit the competition.

Conservative Joey Mannarino, who has 265,900 followers on X, formerly Twitter, posted: "I root for America every single time they compete in sports, except for women's soccer.

"The US Women's soccer team got absolutely curb-stomped by Sweden. The game was lost because Megan Rapinoe, the woke piece of trash, missed a penalty kick.

"So Megan now bears the responsibility for why the US lost. I am so glad to see it. Go woke, go broke. Megan Rapinoe will now enter retirement with her head hung in shame."

