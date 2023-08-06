Megan Rapinoe's World Cup Career Ends in Penalty Heartbreak

Megan Rapinoe's World Cup career ended in heartbreak after she missed her penalty during a dramatic shootout loss to Sweden.

Defending champions the U.S. exited the FIFA Women's Soccer World Cup in Australia at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium by the thinnest of margins on Sunday.

Following a goalless 90 minutes plus extra time, Sweden and the USWNT faced off in a tense penalty shootout.

Megan Rapinoe of USA reacts after missing her team's fourth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and the USWNT on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher got her hands to the deciding spot kick by Lina Hurtig, but goal-line technology confirmed beyond doubt that the ball had crossed the line, sending the Scandinavians through.

The tension ratcheted up when Rapinoe and Sweden's Nathalie Björn both missed their attempts, which set up a string of misses.

But when Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist missed her shot on goal, it appeared as though Sophia Smith could wrap up the game, but her shot went wide.

Hanna Bennison then scored for the Scandinavians to take it to sudden death and Kelley O'Hara's shot hit the post, which set up Sweden for a hard-fought win, which Hurtig secured.

Sweden now progress to the quarter-finals and will face 2011 World Cup winners Japan on Friday, August 11.

USWNT captain Lindsey Horan said following the loss: "A lot went into this performance, we were confident and patient and played beautiful football.

"We created chances, we didn't score and to be frank penalties suck. I'm proud of every player who stepped up to take one. I'm very proud of my team. Some of the young players coming through are killing it."

But the USWNT exit will be a bitter disappointment for Rapinoe who announced her retirement following both the World Cup and National Women's Soccer League season.

In a July 8 post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rapinoe said: "It is with a deep sense of peace and gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game.

"I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape and change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl's face, she knew all along."

It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along. pic.twitter.com/XGZ1T9i7Wy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 8, 2023

Rapinoe's legacy remains intact after being a former co-captain between 2018 and 2020 and having won gold at the 2012 Olympics as well as winning both the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cups.

But USWNT faced criticism before leaving the World Cup this year earlier than on any other occasion with former teammates raising concerns over their lackluster performances.

Questions over USWNT were raised as they only avoided elimination at the group stage for the first time after a draw with Portugal on August 1.

The team started the competition with a 3-0 win over Vietnam on July 22, but a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands five days later meant the U.S. needed a draw or win to secure progression to the knock-out round.

Former USWNT player Carli Lloyd was critical of her former teammates for celebrating following their disappointing draw against Portugal.

She said: "I have never witnessed something like that. There's a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing, to be smiling.

"I mean, the player of the match was that post. You're lucky to not be going home right now."