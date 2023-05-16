Meghan Markle's 'Adorable' Fan Moment With Prince Harry Shared Online—Video

Meghan Markle's touching interaction with a young fan during an early royal engagement with Prince Harry has gone viral on video-sharing platform TikTok.

Captured by news cameras in March 2018 covering the couple's pre-royal wedding appearances in Britain, Harry introduced his wife-to-be to a young well-wisher who was eager to meet her.

Uploaded to TikTok by user @meghmarkle, edited footage from the interaction has gained over 7 million views since it was posted earlier this month.

Meghan Markle photographed shaking hands with a student in Birmingham, England, with Prince Harry, March 8, 2018. Footage from the meeting has gone viral on social media, receiving more than 7 million views. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The footage shows Meghan and Harry during a visit to Birmingham, England, on International Women's Day. The couple undertook a series of engagements, including a visit to a school. There, they met young girls studying science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

Meghan and Harry also spent time at the Nechells Wellbeing Centre. They joined members of Coach Core, a scheme sponsored by the Royal Foundation to support sports coaching apprentices. During a walkabout to meet members of the public, Harry picked out a young fan to introduce to Meghan, tapping his fiancée on the shoulder and pointing her out.

The viral TikTok video showing the meeting has received more than 720,000 likes and 1,300 comments, many of which have praised the princess and Harry.

"Harry was like- "A MINI MEGHAN! I MUST SHOW MY WIFE!"" wrote one TikTok user.

"Harry is so proud of Meghan. And you know that girl was given some words of encouragement I hope she always looks back on in times of need," posted another, with a further comment reading: "I CANNOT THIS IS ADORABLE."

The Birmingham engagements took place just two months before the couple's May 19 wedding at St. George's Chapel in the walls of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England.

Harry and Meghan will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this month. They have had two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 1, as well as moving to the U.S. and beginning careers as content creators.

In tandem with their entertainment-industry projects, Harry and Meghan have continued their work in philanthropy. Female support and education is a key area of focus the couple have carried through from their programmes as working members of the royal family.

The most prominent female-focused and empowerment-driven project that Meghan has undertaken since leaving the royal family is her podcast series, Archetypes.

The product of her content-creation deal with streaming giant, Spotify, Archetypes stated its aim in 2022, to: "Dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back."

Cover art for Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast, 2022. The series deconstructed labels used in society that hold women back through interviews with guest stars such as Serena Williams and Paris Hilton. SPOTIFY/ARCHEWELL

Assisted by guest stars such as Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey and Serena Williams, Meghan examined a certain label applied to women in modern-day society in each episode. These labels included "ambitious," "diva" and "bimbo."

Meghan won a People's Choice Award for Archetypes' first season, which wrapped in November. She has also received a Gracie Award and a Vision Award, which will be presented in the coming weeks in America.

Thus far, there have been no announcements regarding a second Archetypes season. The duchess faced a legal setback in trademarking the name this year. The U.S. Patent and Trademarks office turned down her original application for being too similar to one already registered.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

