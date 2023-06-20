Meghan Markle's 'Fashion Icon' Status Makes Her a Designer's Dream Partner

Since her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, Meghan Markle has become one of the most closely watched women in the world in terms of style.

A former fashion and lifestyle blogger, as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan took pride in the fact that she didn't employ the services of a stylist, instead taking responsibility for her own personal appearance as she began a new royal life.

In June, British tabloids speculated that Meghan could be on the cusp of signing a deal to become a brand ambassador for luxury Paris fashion house Christian Dior. The duchess has worn a number of the house's designs to high profile events since 2018, most recently to a Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Meghan Markle at the British Fashion Awards on December 10, 2018. As the royal's deal with Spotify ends, the lucrative fashion industry could offer new work opportunities for Meghan. Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Prince Harry was also spotted wearing Dior, as he entered a London court house to take part in his legal proceedings against British newspapers. This added fuel to the speculation that the California-based couple could soon join the likes of Johnny Depp and Jennifer Lawrence in representing the brand.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told the Daily Telegraph that the story "is not true." However, as the Sussexes' multi-million-dollar deal with streaming giant Spotify was scrapped earlier this month, Newsweek has heard that it is entirely possible a fashion opportunity could arise for Meghan in the future.

"Meghan is rebuilding both her life and career following such a traumatic few years with the royal family. She is branching out in new directions, chasing long lost dreams and making up for lost time," celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder told Newsweek.

"Meghan is high profile internationally, looks great (as of course, does her husband Prince Harry) and adding this sartorial string to her career bow would be a clever move."

On how the duchess would be viewed by brands as a potential ambassador for their businesses, Holder described Meghan as having the status of a "fashion icon in her own right."

Meghan Markle wearing Christian Dior for the RAF 100 celebrations at Westminster Abbey on July 10, 2018, and wearing Christian Dior again for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London on June 3, 2022. She is one of the most photographed women in the world. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage

"She is one of the most photographed women in the world and has graced the front covers of magazines globally," she said. "Add in her successful lifestyle blog 'The Tig', a passion project for the duchess before she married Harry, which shared all sorts of lifestyle tips including fashion and beauty, and you've got a strong contender for an ambassador in the couture market."

"Designers like Dior are always looking for new faces and exciting angles to lend a freshness and unpredictability to their brand offering. A woman of Meghan's status and beauty, who spends so much time in the media spotlight would be an absolute boon for them—particularly with the Duchess' ethics and values, which all feel very relevant."

Meghan has worked closely with a number of designer brands since her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry, most notably the Paris fashion house of Givenchy.

The duchess broke with the tradition that members of the British royal family have their wedding dresses made by British-based designers, by ordering her simple lined boat neck gown from Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller.

Waight Keller went on to dress Meghan for a number of high profile events, including Royal Ascot.

Another designer worn repeatedly by Meghan is Emilia Wickstead, a favorite of other members of the royal family, but to whom Meghan entrusted the design of the emerald green ensemble she wore to her final engagement as a working royal back in 2020.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.