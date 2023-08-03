Culture

Meghan Markle's 'Girls Girl' Red-Carpet Moment Shared by Fans

Royal Family Meghan Markle Red carpet Viral video

Meghan Markle's interaction with a red-carpet interviewer has gone viral on social media after resurfacing on video-sharing platform TikTok.

Meghan, who married Britain's Prince Harry in 2018, first rose to public attention in the early 2010s as an actress, notably for playing the character of Rachel Zane on legal drama Suits.

In her pre-royal career, Meghan regularly attended red-carpet events and premieres to publicize her work. There was also her lifestyle blog, The Tig, as well as charitable endeavors. Footage from these appearances have regularly been shared to social media by fans since the former actress became a figure on the global stage as a member of the royal family.

Meghan Markle poses on the red carpet for the ELLE Women in Television Dinner in Hollywood, January 20, 2016. A moment from the future duchess' red-carpet interview has been shared on TikTok. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user @meghmarkle on August 2, footage of Meghan's humorous interaction with an interviewer during a red-carpet appearance at the Elle Women in Television Dinner in 2016 has 95,000 views and almost 3,000 likes.

The event took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood, California, in January 2016, just months before Meghan met Prince Harry during a visit to London, England, that July.

Walking the carpet, Meghan was asked by TV broadcaster Keltie Knight who was her "girl crush". The future duchess quickly paused the interview to point out something about the presenter's appearance.

"Wait, hold on!" Meghan said. "You have one little dot on your nose," before she then brushed it away, reassuring the interviewer: "It was just water, I think."

@meghmarkle shes a girls girl<3 thank you @Keltie for posting this vid!! #meghanmarkle #duchessmeghan #harryandmeghan #meghanandharry #princeharry #princeharryandmeghan #royalfamily #queenelizabeth #meghan #meghanedit #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #edit #royalwedding #fy #trend #documentary #netflix #2023 #princeharryedit #spare #meghanmarkleedit #rachelzane #rachelzaneedit #meghmarkle #girlsgirl ♬ What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] - Billie Eilish

A number of commenters on the video have praised Meghan for the interaction.

"She's a girls girl for sure," wrote one user.

"Very sweet of her," posted another, with a further comment reading: "I LOVE GIRLS GIRLS. She's so sweet."

The clip was previously posted to TikTok by Knight herself back in June. She described the interaction as the time "when Meghan Markle fixed my makeup during an interview."

"Meghan has always been so nice to me," she told her 260,000 TikTok followers of their work together. "I love this moment of us from the red carpet."

In the years since her marriage, Meghan has scaled back her red-carpet appearances. However, she attended the London premiere of Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King in 2019 with Prince Harry where she met with producers and stars such as Beyonce and Jay Z.

The duchess' pre-royal career as an actress has seen a resurgence in public interest in recent weeks as Suits, which she starred in for seven seasons, has broken streaming records after being added to Netflix in the U.S.

In data published last month, it was revealed that for the viewing period June 26 to July 2, over 3.1 billion minutes of the nine-season show were streamed in the U.S. This set a new Nielsen record as the most-viewed acquired title for a single week ever.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC