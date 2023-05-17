Meghan Markle 'Glowed' In 'Golden Goddess Vibes' Awards Show Fashion Moment

Meghan Markle wowed fans and fashion experts alike on Tuesday night with her appearance at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City.

Meghan was presented with the prestigious award for her "global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls." The duchess attended the glittering awards ceremony alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland.

To accept her honor on stage, presented by friend and feminist leader Gloria Steinem, Meghan made a striking impression in a gold evening dress designed by the Colombian-born creative, Johanna Ortiz.

Styled with elegant Hollywood waved hair and layered gold and diamond jewelry, Meghan's look stood out among her more recent fashion moments, according to critics.

Meghan Markle photographed accepting her Women of Vision award for her "global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls" in New York, May 16, 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert, Miranda Holder, told Newsweek that the duchess made a glamorous impression while delivering a clever "political statement."

"Meghan literally glowed last night, her outfit giving us all the golden goddess vibes as she made her first glamorous public appearance for some time, to collect her award," she said.

"In true Meghan Markle style, the duchess chose to speak to the world, not only verbally whilst collecting her award, but also through her choice of garments, wearing a svelte, figure-hugging golden sheath dress by Columbia-born designer Johanna Ortiz.

"Just like the duchess, the designer is also known for her own personal commitment to social causes and women's empowerment, making the fashion choice a perfect fit for the theme of the evening."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (L) photographed at the Women of Vision awards in New York City, May 16, 2023. And photographed with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland (R) at the same event. Meghan wore a Johanna Ortiz dress for the occasion. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Meghan has often championed women-owned fashion labels, whether they be the well-known businesses of high-profile figures like Serena Williams, Victoria Beckham, and Emilia Wickstead, or lesser-known designers like Khaite and Annie Bing.

"The dress," Holder explained, was "aptly named 'Ideal Universe'" and "featured a textured scalloped jacquard effect which caught the lights beautifully and a flattering keyhole in the bodice. Like any duchess worth her fashion beans, Meghan had the dress tailored to suit, removing the shoulder straps to create a more dramatic, strapless line."

Meghan teamed her dress with a pair of Tom Ford strapped gold high-heeled sandals and a clutch bag previously worn on one of her final royal engagements by Carolina Herrera.

Though the duchess made a definite impression at the Women of Vision awards, Holder said she felt it was slightly reserved.

"Through my fashion styling eyes I thought the outfit, though beautiful, wasn't an absolute showstopper," she explained, "and was perhaps chosen more for its inherent political statement rather than its fashion fabulousness."

Meghan Markle photographed attending the Women of Vision awards in New York City, May 16, 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

This is the first of two award shows lined up for Meghan in the space of two weeks. On Wednesday, May 23, she will also be honored at the Alliance for Women in Media, Gracie Awards.

Meghan was named a recipient in the 2023 awards list for her work in podcasting, having released the 12-episode series Archetypes in 2022, which stated its aim to "dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.