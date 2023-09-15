Meghan Markle's Invictus Fan Interaction Goes Viral: 'Star Power'

Meghan Markle has become the subject of a new viral video as footage of her pausing to take photos with a group of fans during the Invictus Games was uploaded to TikTok.

Meghan is attending the veterans sports tournament, which was founded by her husband Prince Harry in 2014, where she has spent time with competitors and their families as well as fans who traveled to the host city of Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Invictus Games were founded by Harry to provide an international platform for wounded, sick and injured veterans to showcase their mental and physical rehabilitation. This year's games has gathered over 500 competitors from 21 nations to compete in 10 sporting disciplines.

After arriving on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex attended a special event for the Invictus Games community, and apologized for missing the first three days, explaining that she was caring for her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back at home in California.

Meghan Markle meets fans during the Invictus Games in Germany on Wednesday. Meghan Markle has become the subject of a new viral video as footage of her pausing to take photos with a group of fans during the Invictus Games was uploaded to TikTok. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

During her speech at the event with Harry, Meghan revealed that she was looking forward to a day where the couple's children could attend the games too, making it a family affair.

Uploaded to TikTok by user @meghanxharry on Thursday, footage of Meghan briefly breaking away from Harry at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in order to greet a group of fans and pose for photographs with them has been viewed over 250,000 times so far.

Captioned, "An angel," the 32-second clip has received in excess of 22,000 likes and over 170 comments, many of which have praised the duchess for her interactions with members of the public.

"I love them both... the good they are doing," wrote one TikTok user. "This is what royal titles should be used for, using the influence for awareness."

"They have such star power and seem so genuine," posted another, with a further comment reading: "I loveee this outfit. Much more relaxed and comfortable compared to the serious ones they usually wear."

Meghan's fashion choices for the Invictus Games have been widely covered over the four years that she has been attending.

The first games she witnessed were in Toronto, Canada, in 2017. Meghan was living in the city while she filmed her legal drama Suits, but the event marked a special occasion in the timeline of her relationship with Harry, which began in the summer of 2016, as it was the first time the couple made an official joint appearance in public.

Meghan's choice of outfit for the event led to a string of media reports as it was revealed the style of blouse she selected was called the "Husband Shirt" from the brand Misha Nonoo.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for photographs with Invictus Games spectators in Germany. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

This year, Meghan's fashion also caused a stir when the website for the brand J.Crew appeared to be inaccessible for customers as the duchess wore one of their sweater-blazers to watch a wheelchair basketball game.

Fans of the duchess were quick to direct messages at the brand on social media asking about the site outage, with the official J.Crew Help account attributing the experience to "planned maintenance."

The 2023 games will come to an end on Saturday, with a largescale closing ceremony featuring a headline performance by pop-star, Rita Ora.

The next Invictus Games will take place in Canada in 2025, and for the first time will include winter sports among the roster of events.

