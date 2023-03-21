Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Stars of New Viral Transformation Trend

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have now joined the TikTok transformation trend after videos showing the sisters-in-law before and after becoming senior members of the British royal family went viral on the platform.

The videos feature photos of Middleton and Markle throughout their lives, which have been edited together by fans and set to the ABBA song "Money, Money, Money."

Both Kate and Meghan have found strong support bases on social media, with regular fan-edited clips from royal engagements reaching viral numbers, including clips comparing the sisters-in-law curtsying and meeting members of the public.

A video depicting Meghan's pre- and post-royal wedding life following the new trend was uploaded to TikTok by user, royalfamily_wales, with the contrasting captions: "Meghan Markle, Hollywood actress" and "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."

The clip has been viewed by over 280,000 users and received in excess of 27,000 likes.

A similar video focusing on Kate was posted by the account, daria_a_italia, and has received over 400,000 views and 4,000 likes at this time.

A number of comments have praised the royal sisters-in-law, who it was revealed in recent media projects released by Harry and Meghan have not always shared a close relationship.

Other high-profile figures who have become the focus of the viral TikTok trend are Princess Diana, Queen Camilla, Queen Letizia of Spain, Melania Trump and Marilyn Monroe.

Meghan Markle Before the Duchess of Sussex

Before she married Prince Harry in 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Meghan Markle was an actress, model and charitable ambassador working in the United States.

After studying at Northwestern University, where she double majored in theatre and international studies, and undertaking an internship with the American embassy in Argentina, Meghan took up TV work which included a stint as a "briefcase girl" on the game show Deal or No Deal.

After two years on the show, Meghan landed acting roles which eventually led to a part in the legal drama Suits as paralegal Rachel Zane.

Meghan starred in seven seasons of Suits, from 2011 to 2017. In 2016, she began dating Prince Harry and the couple announced their engagement in November 2017.

Since her marriage, Meghan has continued her charity work focused on equality and women's rights and works with Prince Harry on media projects such as the couple's Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, which charted their relationship and eventual exit from the monarchy in 2020.

In 2019, Meghan gave birth to the couple's first child, Prince Archie, who was followed by a baby sister, Princess Lilibet, in 2021.

Kate Middleton Before the Princess of Wales

Before her marriage to Prince William at Westminster Abbey in 2011, Kate Middleton worked in fashion and public relations after graduating from the University of St Andrews with a degree in art history.

Kate met William at the university, and the pair began dating in 2001. The couple briefly broke up in 2007 before getting back together and eventually announcing their engagement in 2010.

After her marriage, Kate became the Duchess of Cambridge and began to focus her charity work in the areas of early years development and addiction.

In 2013, the princess gave birth to her first child, Prince George, who was followed in 2015 by a sister, Princess Charlotte. William and Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis, was born in 2018.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Kate has been known by the elevated title of Princess of Wales and is the second most senior female member of the royal family, behind Queen Camilla.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.