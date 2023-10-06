Meghan Markle's Top New York City Fashion Moments So Far

As one of the exclusive pool of American-born women who went on to join the world's royal families, Meghan Markle has become the embodiment of a modern day fairy-tale.
Like a number of her American-born royal predecessors—such as Grace Kelly and Rita Hayworth—Meghan Markle was first an actress, gaining notoriety through her role on the hit legal drama series Suits. As such, the duchess was exposed early on to the worlds of celebrity, high society and fashion.
Prior to her marriage, Meghan was a regular attendee of New York Fashion Week, and visited the city on a number of occasions for both work and pleasure. After marrying Prince Harry and initially settling in England as a working royal, she returned to the city twice, before becoming a more regular visitor once splitting from the monarchy and moving full-time to the U.S.
Here, Newsweek looks at some of Meghan Markle's top New York City fashion moments, from her days on the promotional circuit for Suits, to her glamorous return as a fully-fledged princess.
American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala—2013
Meghan stepped out onto the red carpet in October 2013 to attend the American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
The then-actress made a striking fall fashion appearance in a soft taupe silk asymmetric cocktail dress by an unknown designer, styled simply with her classic straight tucked back hairstyle and minimal jewelry.
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards—2015
Meghan has always been a keen follower of fashion and explored this passion on her lifestyle blog, founded in 2014, known as The Tig.
In 2015 Meghan rubbed shoulders with the fashion industry's elite players, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and designer Diane von Furstenberg.
For the occasion, the future duchess wore a bold metallic silver mini dress with daring deep-v neckline, simply styled with her hair dressed across one shoulder.
'Suits' Promotional Appearance—2016
In work mode, Meghan made an appearance in New York City in March 2016 to promote a new season of her legal drama Suits.
On the show, Meghan played paralegal Rachel Zane, and attended an on-stage question and answer session about the show wearing an all-black ensemble, comprising a pair of skin-tight leather pants and fit-and-flare blazer.
Royal Baby Shower—2019
Meghan met Prince Harry in the summer of 2016 and they married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Later that year they fell pregnant with their first child, Prince Archie, and in February 2019 the new Duchess of Sussex's close friends threw her a glamourous baby shower at The Mark hotel in Manhattan.
For a private event during her stay, Meghan debuted a classic haute couture black trapeze coat in matelassé silk which was an archival vintage piece from French designer Courrèges, circa 1965.
Global Citizen Live—2021
In September 2021, Meghan and Harry took part in the Global Citizen Live event held in Central Park, promoting vaccine equality during the COVID pandemic.
For their on-stage address, Meghan opted for another classic mini dress look that she owns in multiple styles. This dress was designed by Valentino in white and featured intricate floral motifs in bead and paillette embellishments.
Salute to Freedom Gala—2021
One of Meghan's most dramatic fashion looks of all time was debuted in New York City for the Salute to Freedom Gala, celebrating veterans.
For the event, the duchess opted for a vivid red evening gown with plunging neckline and tulip flowing skirt, designed by Wes Gordon for the fashion house of Carolina Herrera.
Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala—2022
Meghan looked to Paris for her outfit worn to accept a Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award with Prince Harry in December 2022.
To walk the gala's blue carpet, Meghan opted for a chic all-white off-the-shoulder cocktail dress with pleated asymmetric dress drapery from Louis Vuitton.
The duchess styled her hair in a classic chignon and wore the diamond and aquamarine cocktail ring that had formerly belonged to Princess Diana.
Women of Vision Awards—2023
Meghan's most recent visit to New York was made to attend the Women of Vision Awards in midtown Manhattan where she was being honored for her work advocating for and inspiring young girls on a global scale.
For the event, Meghan opted for a shimmering gold strapless dress with modern cut-out keyhole detail. The dress was made by the popular Colombian-born designer Johanna Ortiz.
James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.
Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.