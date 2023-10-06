Meghan Markle's Top New York City Fashion Moments So Far

As one of the exclusive pool of American-born women who went on to join the world's royal families, Meghan Markle has become the embodiment of a modern day fairy-tale.

Like a number of her American-born royal predecessors—such as Grace Kelly and Rita Hayworth—Meghan Markle was first an actress, gaining notoriety through her role on the hit legal drama series Suits. As such, the duchess was exposed early on to the worlds of celebrity, high society and fashion.

Prior to her marriage, Meghan was a regular attendee of New York Fashion Week, and visited the city on a number of occasions for both work and pleasure. After marrying Prince Harry and initially settling in England as a working royal, she returned to the city twice, before becoming a more regular visitor once splitting from the monarchy and moving full-time to the U.S.

Meghan Markle photographed in New York City at the Ripple of Hope Awards Gala (L) 2022, The American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala (C) 2013, and The Women of Vision Awards (R) 2023. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images/Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Here, Newsweek looks at some of Meghan Markle's top New York City fashion moments, from her days on the promotional circuit for Suits, to her glamorous return as a fully-fledged princess.

American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala—2013

Meghan Markle photographed at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center, New York City, October 30, 2013. Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Meghan stepped out onto the red carpet in October 2013 to attend the American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala at the Lincoln Center on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The then-actress made a striking fall fashion appearance in a soft taupe silk asymmetric cocktail dress by an unknown designer, styled simply with her classic straight tucked back hairstyle and minimal jewelry.

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards—2015

Meghan Markle photographed at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City, November 2, 2015. Jim Spellman/WireImage

Meghan has always been a keen follower of fashion and explored this passion on her lifestyle blog, founded in 2014, known as The Tig.

In 2015 Meghan rubbed shoulders with the fashion industry's elite players, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and designer Diane von Furstenberg.

For the occasion, the future duchess wore a bold metallic silver mini dress with daring deep-v neckline, simply styled with her hair dressed across one shoulder.

'Suits' Promotional Appearance—2016

Meaghan Markle photographed wearing a chic all black ensemble for a promotional appearance for "Suits" in New York City, March 17, 2016. Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic/Brad Barket/Getty Images

In work mode, Meghan made an appearance in New York City in March 2016 to promote a new season of her legal drama Suits.

On the show, Meghan played paralegal Rachel Zane, and attended an on-stage question and answer session about the show wearing an all-black ensemble, comprising a pair of skin-tight leather pants and fit-and-flare blazer.

Royal Baby Shower—2019

Meghan Markle photographed outside the The Mark hotel in New York City where her baby shower was held, February 19, 2019. James Devaney/GC Images/Gotham/GC Images

Meghan met Prince Harry in the summer of 2016 and they married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Later that year they fell pregnant with their first child, Prince Archie, and in February 2019 the new Duchess of Sussex's close friends threw her a glamourous baby shower at The Mark hotel in Manhattan.

For a private event during her stay, Meghan debuted a classic haute couture black trapeze coat in matelassé silk which was an archival vintage piece from French designer Courrèges, circa 1965.

Global Citizen Live—2021

Meghan Markle photographed with Prince Harry attending the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park, New York City, September 25, 2021. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen/NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

In September 2021, Meghan and Harry took part in the Global Citizen Live event held in Central Park, promoting vaccine equality during the COVID pandemic.

For their on-stage address, Meghan opted for another classic mini dress look that she owns in multiple styles. This dress was designed by Valentino in white and featured intricate floral motifs in bead and paillette embellishments.

Salute to Freedom Gala—2021

Meghan Markle photographed with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in New York City, November 10, 2021. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

One of Meghan's most dramatic fashion looks of all time was debuted in New York City for the Salute to Freedom Gala, celebrating veterans.

For the event, the duchess opted for a vivid red evening gown with plunging neckline and tulip flowing skirt, designed by Wes Gordon for the fashion house of Carolina Herrera.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala—2022

Meghan Markle photographed with Prince Harry attending the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, December 6, 2022. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan looked to Paris for her outfit worn to accept a Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award with Prince Harry in December 2022.

To walk the gala's blue carpet, Meghan opted for a chic all-white off-the-shoulder cocktail dress with pleated asymmetric dress drapery from Louis Vuitton.

The duchess styled her hair in a classic chignon and wore the diamond and aquamarine cocktail ring that had formerly belonged to Princess Diana.

Women of Vision Awards—2023

Meghan Markle photographed with Prince Harry attending the Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City, May 16, 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Meghan's most recent visit to New York was made to attend the Women of Vision Awards in midtown Manhattan where she was being honored for her work advocating for and inspiring young girls on a global scale.

For the event, Meghan opted for a shimmering gold strapless dress with modern cut-out keyhole detail. The dress was made by the popular Colombian-born designer Johanna Ortiz.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

