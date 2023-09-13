Meghan Markle Hints Archie and Lilibet May Yet Get Insight Into Royal Life

Meghan Markle told a party for competitors at Prince Harry's Invictus Games how the couple will bring their children to the tournament in future—indicating they will get to experience a slice of royal life.

The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband in Dusseldorf, Germany, part way through the games, explaining she was late because she had to settle Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

However, she also said the youngsters may in future years make an appearance at the Olympics-style tournament for wounded veterans: "We can't wait to one day be able to bring our kids also, so they can experience just how amazing this is."

Meghan Markle watches wheelchair basketball between Ukraine and Australia at the Invictus Games, in Dusseldorf, Germany, on September 13, 2023. Meghan told an Invictus party she will bring her and Prince Harry's children in future years. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Archie and Lilibet may not grow up in a palace surrounded by courtiers, but such a move would expose them to a small slice of royal life.

Invictus is covered by some of the same royal photographers who have been taking pictures of Harry's family for years.

Some U.K. journalists, including correspondents from the royal rota, also traveled out and posted footage of Meghan's speech.

Here is the full speech from tonight at Dusseldorf Airport. Meghan said she had to get Archie and Lilibet "settled down" before she could fly from LA (and something, I think, about milkshakes?) pic.twitter.com/6jgx3Y0i5I — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) September 12, 2023

Were the prince and princess to tag along they might be photographed by the press in much the same way as their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, sometimes experience at major public events.

The last time Archie was pictured by accredited news photographers in this way was when he joined Harry and Meghan on a tour of South Africa, in October, 2019, aged around five months old.

Harry launched the tournament while he was a working royal and it is still run in much the same way, meaning Archie and Lili will get a sense of how their parents' working lives were conducted during their time at the palace.

More recently, Harry and Meghan have done far fewer public events, while many of their charity visits have been low-key and not generally open to press photographers.

Quoted by The Sun, Meghan told the party for competitors on Tuesday: "It is so special to be here and I'm sorry I'm a little late to the party.

"Like so many of you, you know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created and Fisher House has created, and so I had to spend a little bit more time getting the little ones settled at home

"Three milkshakes and a school drop off and I just landed a couple of hours ago and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you."

Jack Royston is Newsweek's chief royal correspondent based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.