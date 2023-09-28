News

What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Demanded for Harlem School Visit

By
News Royal Family Meghan Markle Prince Harry School

Meghan Markle's 2021 visit to a New York school came with extensive planning and a request to sign detailed consent forms.

The Duchess of Sussex read her book, The Bench, to under privileged pupils at P.S. 123, in Harlem, where 95 percent of pupils qualify for free or reduced lunches, on September 24, 2021.

In the days before her arrival, accompanied by Prince Harry, there was a flurry of emails between her staff and Danielle Filson, the press secretary of NYC schools.

Meghan Markle and Harry in Harlem
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Harlem, in New York City, on September 24, 2021, the same day they visited P.S. 123. Meghan and Harry's team's release form and other requests have been made public via an FOIA request. Gotham/GC Images

Harry and Meghan wanted a film crew to capture video footage of the visit for unspecified future use, with an aide hinting that it might appear in a documentary.

Among the requests, staff at the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation sent over a release form seemingly gagging participants at the school from speaking publicly about the event without permission.

Emails and documents sent between Archewell staff and Filson have been made public through a Freedom of Information Act request by The Sun and the The Daily Mail.

The release form read: "I agree that without the prior written approval of (the) Producer, I shall not discuss this Appearance Release, the Material, the Project itself, or my participation therein with any third party prior to the initial exhibition of the episode of the Project in which I appear."

"For the sake of clarity," it continued, "I may not make disclosures prohibited hereunder via any social platform, website, or service, whether existing now or in the future.

"All aspects of publicity and promotion for the Project shall be at Producer's sole discretion. Neither I nor my representatives shall directly, or through any publicity representative or otherwise, circulate, publish, or otherwise disseminate any new story, article, book, or other publicity relating to Producer, the Project, my participation in the Project, or the subject matter of this appearance release.

"I agree to not make negative, derogatory, or otherwise unfavorable statements about, or otherwise denigrate or disparage, any of the Released Parties."

It would appear they were simply told that the children would not be able to participate in any filming. It isn't clear whether any adult teachers or dignitaries signed the form.

Filson asked: "Would the content be used for promotional purposes of any kind?" adding that: "Unfortunately the kids can't be featured in that kind" of material.

Chanel Pysnik, head of non-fiction at Archewell Productions, replied: "While the content could be used in a future documentary it is not intended to be promotional in nature. Hope that helps clarify."

Ultimately, it appears they agreed that instead the video team would record a meeting with teachers and staff from Penguin Random House, who published The Bench.

There were also email conversations about removing references to Meghan's book from a press release to make it sound "less promotion-ey."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC