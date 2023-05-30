Meghan Markle's Reaction to Flirty Fan's 'Beautiful' Comment Goes Viral

Meghan Markle's light-hearted interaction with a young fan during a visit to a British school to make International Women's Day in 2020 has gone viral on TikTok.

Meghan visited Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, East England, during her final round of royal engagements, following her decision to step down from her working role within the monarchy alongside Prince Harry in early 2020.

The duchess visited the school to meet with students, staff and campaigners supporting women and communities in the area. The town of Dagenham played a central role in creating greater equality for British women in the workplace after female staff at the Ford Motor Plant in 1968 held a strike demanding equal pay. Two years later, the Equal Pay Act was passed into law.

During her visit, Meghan spoke with students at a special assembly during which she introduced pupil Aker Okoye who spoke about male support for International Women's Day. In the now-viral TikTok video, uploaded by user @the.royal.watcher, Okoye made the royal visitor burst into laughter as he took to the podium, breaking away from his pre-planned speech to comment: "She really is beautiful innit!"

Meghan Markle was introduced at a school assembly to make International Women's Day by student Aker Okoye, on March 6, 2020. The duchess gave Okoye a hug on stage at the event. Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The duchess gave a light-hearted wag of her finger while laughing and embraced the student after his speech.

The resurfaced video has been viewed on TikTok over half a million times and received over 31,000 likes and 300 comments, many praising the royal and Okoye for the genuine interaction.

"This is sweet and a good reaction from Meghan," wrote one TikTok user.

"The way I see it M has a way with people, it's like her warm radiates through," said another. "Harry is the same, people look at ease around them."

A commenter wrote: "He took his shot," adding a crying-laughing emoji.

After the event, Okoye's interaction with Meghan became front-page news in the United Kingdom with the student appearing on British TV. He revealed Meghan's reaction to his compliment was: "Very brave! Very well said."

He had also written a light-hearted personal apology to Prince Harry, who did not accompany his wife to the school event.

Though she did not personally comment on the engagement after the fact, it clearly resonated with Meghan who followed up on her appearance the next year in 2021 by writing a letter to the Robert Clack Upper School for International Women's Day.

Meghan Markle laughs and wags her finger after Robert Clack Upper School student Aker Okoye called her "beautiful" while introducing her during a school assembly on March 6, 2020. The duchess spoke at the school to mark International Women's Day. Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Delivered during the pandemic, Meghan wrote: "I look back on that day with such fond memories, and think of you all frequently, especially recognizing how difficult it's been for students and families during the past year."

She added that "small acts of compassion have the power to make a real and lasting difference," and "I thank all of you for the kindness you provided me during my visit. I also thank you for the memories you gave to me that I still hold and cherish."

The royal also referenced a gift that the school's debate team had given her to mark her previous visit.

"I still have the Debate Society team jacket you gave me with me here in California and wear it often," she said. "Thank you again for thinking of me!"

