Meghan Markle's Reaction After Prince Harry Takes Selfie Goes Viral

Prince Harry's selfie with Meghan Markle at a Beyonce concert in Los Angeles has gone viral after it was filmed by a fan and posted on TikTok.

The Duke of Sussex put one hand in the air as he posed in front of his phone and the couple then bent forward to look at the screen.

Harry laughed while Meghan shook her head emphatically in a sign she may have been less enthusiastic about the picture than her husband.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a walkabout at Cardiff Castle in Wales on January 18, 2018. The couple went to a Beyonce concert in Los Angeles on September 1, 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The light-hearted moment came as the couple celebrated Meghan's mother Doria Ragland's 67th birthday at SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles, on September 1.

The selfie was captured by a fan of the couple and posted on TikTok where it was liked more than 34,000 times and received almost 905,000 view after it was shared with the message: "The royals having the cutest conversation."

The footage was cut to audio from their December 2022 Netflix series Harry & Meghan, in which Meghan told Harry she had received a text message from Beyonce shortly after their Oprah Winfrey interview was broadcast in March 2021.

In the original, Meghan said "Beyonce just texted," before Harry jokingly replied, "shut up," in a show of disbelief. "Just checking in," Meghan continued, laughing. "I still can't believe she knows who I am."

However, that was all long before the Beyonce concert and there is nothing to indicate they were actually messaging the singer.

Harry and Meghan were also seen hugging after months of unfounded rumors on social media that they had secretly divorced.

Harry and Meghan had a tough first half of 2023, which included the collapse of their Spotify partnership and a period in which they were regular targets for comedians.

However, any pressure they may have been feeling appeared to be firmly at the back of their minds as they danced to Beyonce and celebrated.

Their night out came as Harry prepared for the Invictus Games 2023, in Dusseldorf, Germany, which is due to start on September 9.

The prince will stop off in Britain on the way, giving a speech at the WellChild Awards, in London, on September 7, a day before the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

