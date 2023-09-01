Meghan Markle's Reaction During Prince Harry Speech Goes Viral

Meghan Markle's reaction while watching her husband, Prince Harry, deliver a speech during the 2022 Invictus Games has gone viral on social media site TikTok after the release of the royal's Heart of Invictus docuseries.

Since starting their relationship in 2016, Harry and Meghan have attended at least part of the Invictus Games tournaments together, starting in 2017 with the games held in Toronto, Canada, which marked their first official outing as a couple.

Harry founded the games in 2014 to provide a platform to challenge and celebrate the mental and physical fitness of wounded, sick or injured veterans from around the world, with the 2023 games being held in Germany later this month.

On August 30, Harry's Heart of Invictus series debuted on Netflix, following the journeys of competitors in the 2022 games, held in The Netherlands.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (inset) photographed during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Netherlands, April 16, 2022. Footage from the event has been viewed over 400,000 times on TikTok. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The prince attended the games in his first joint return to Europe with Meghan since their exit from the monarchy and move to the U.S. two years earlier.

Uploaded to TikTok by user, czedits__fp__, on August 30, footage taken from the games' official broadcast of the opening ceremony in The Hague showed Meghan's proud reaction to Harry's inaugural speech.

Captioned "lovers," footage of Harry's address has been cut to show Meghan watching from the crowd, and has gone viral, being viewed over 400,000 times so far and receiving in excess of 8,500 likes and 300 comments.

A number of TikTok users have praised the couple and the video, with one writing: "Her reaction! I love them."

"I see the love between them," posted another, with a further comment reading: "That moment when Meghan introduced 'my incredible husband' ❤. Love this couple."

Meghan's "incredible husband" comment was made during her introduction to Harry's speech which was made on the games' main stage. In it she paid tribute to the prince's military service as well as his role as father to the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"It is my distinguished honor to introduce someone that I think you'll all be very excited to hear from," she told the crowd at the opening ceremony. "He has also spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you."

"I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service.

"He's the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."

In the Heart of Invictus show, a number of touching moments between Harry and Meghan were shown from the 2022 games, including b-roll footage of the couple holding hands before the opening ceremony and Harry's kiss given to his wife after her introductory speech.

In May, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, having married at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in 2018.

