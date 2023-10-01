Rumor Meghan Markle Could Replace Dianne Feinstein Sparks Ridicule

Rumors that Meghan Markle is among those being considered to replace the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, have sparked ridicule after the unsubstantiated reports have circulated online.

Following the death of Feinstein, who passed away at the age of 90 on Friday, all the attention has turned to Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, as he will appoint someone to serve out the remaining 13 months of Feinstein's term. Markle's name has been rumored to be thrown into the mix as Feinstein's potential replacement, The Daily Mail and several other outlets reported.

Feinstein "was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation. And she was a fighter—for the city, the state and the country she loved. Every race she won, she made history, but her story wasn't just about being the first woman in a particular political office, it was what she did for California, and for America, with that power once she earned it. That's what she should be remembered for," Newsom said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, following the death of the Democratic senator.

Unsubstantiated rumors and reports have suggested that Meghan Markle could be hoping to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein, after the California Democrat died on Friday.

Since the speculation that Markle—the Duchess of Sussex, who is married to British royal Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex—could be in the running to take Feinstein's place began to circulate, many have posted to social media to mock the celebrity and the idea of her taking on the position.

Joey Mannarino, a podcast host, shared his view that Markle would not be the right fit.

"Meghan Markle wants Feinstein's vacant Senate seat. Let's see: She's dishonest. She's narcissistic. She's fake as f***. She's an opportunist. She's a race-hustler," Mannarino wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle reportedly floated as potential replacements for Dianne Feinstein | Fox News https://t.co/G9GtcH37Rb — Cassis (@cassisnouveau) October 1, 2023

While X user, Cassis simply said, "Why not? Any fool can be a senator, apparently."

In an apparently sarcastic post, X user John R Lott Jr. wrote, "Markle is OBVIOUSLY extremely qualified, right? Right?"

Newsom promised to name a black woman and one who was not already running for the Senate. Markle is OBVIOUSLY extremely qualified, right? Right? https://t.co/NXC3PFDUWG — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) October 1, 2023

Markle, who starred in the American legal drama Suits, married Prince Harry in 2018. She has been most notable for her philanthropic efforts which include raising $13 million in 2022 for the Archewell Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting causes such as clean water, vaccine equity, women-owned small businesses, and aiding with Afghan and Ukrainian refugee relief centers.

While Markle has not made any statements regarding the reports, many are also taking to social media to question all the criticism she has received unrelated to the possible senate seat.

"Utterly toxic. I wondered where all this hate is generated for Megan Markle and I see it is incubated in public spaces," X user Mistafix wrote on the social media platform.

Although Newsom has not made a statement regarding the reports of Markle, he previously promised in 2021 to appoint a Black woman to the Senate, as concerns about Feinstein's declining health grew.

Newsom has also said he would avoid the field of candidates already campaigning for Feinstein's post. That election will be held next year, and the slate of candidates includes Representative Barbara Lee, one of the state's most prominent Black lawmakers currently serving in elected office. Feinstein was not seeking reelection.

Newsweek reached out to Newsom and Markle for comment.

Newsom faced calls to honor his commitment to name a Black woman for the role shortly after Feinstein's death. Some leaders called on him specifically to name Lee to the post.

Aimee Allison, founder of She the People, a political advocacy network for women of color, said in a statement to the Associated Press that "there is no clearer choice for this appointment than Representative Lee."