Meghan Markle Skipping Coronation Could 'Help Harry' Rebuild Royal Bridges 

Meghan Markle's decision to skip King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6, leaving Prince Harry to attend alone, could actually "help" the prince make some headway in repairing royal relationships, according to a new episode of Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast.

Buckingham Palace announced this month that Harry will attend the historic coronation service of his father without his wife, who will remain at their family home in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speculation over whether or not Harry and Meghan would attend Charles' big day mounted with the releases of the couple's bombshell media projects detailing their exits from the monarchy. In December, the couple's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan broke streaming records for the content platform, and in January this year Harry's memoir, Spare, became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in history.

Both projects and interviews promoting them contained allegations and behind-palace-walls revelations that brought negative press to the doors of Buckingham and Kensington Palace, with Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William among the family members most critically referenced.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed at Westminster Abbey, on March 9, 2020. The prince will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles, at the abbey on May 6, 2023, without his wife. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Meghan lodged a number of complaints against the royal household and family members, including William and her former press secretary, Jason Knauf, who submitted the duchess' private messages as evidence in her privacy lawsuit against publishers of the Daily Mail in 2021.

In the Netflix show, Meghan was seen reacting to the news of Knauf's submission, questioning whether William had anything to do with authorizing the action. "It's your brother," she told Harry on the show. "I'm not going to say anything about your brother, but it's so obvious."

"That is the sort of mess of tangled emotions that's sitting under any prospect of a reconciliation," Newsweek's chief royal correspondent, Jack Royston said on a new episode of The Royal Report, highlighting the duchess' issues which could prevent a rapprochement with the royal family.

"From that perspective, it's easy to see why Meghan not going to the coronation could actually help Harry speak to his family. It may well lower the stakes, you know, lower the emotional intensity, take some of the pressure off the meeting," Royston said.

"I'm sure there'll still be loads of really strong emotions flying around either way, but maybe, just maybe, Harry gets a chance to speak to Charles or William and just make some kind of progress."

Aside from Meghan's issues with the royals, Harry too lodged many of his own in his memoir, interviews, and even recent legal filings in which he claimed the palace kept information that he had been a victim of historic phone-hacking by British newspapers secret from him.

Prince Harry (center) photographed with Prince William and King Charles (when Prince of Wales) on September 10, 2014. The prince will be publicly reunited with his brother and father for the first time since the publication of his bombshell memoir at the king's coronation. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Obviously it's a long way back," Royston said. "For a family that has been through so many kinds of different chapters of this warfare, so many different battles, it will take a lot for them to find anything even vaguely reminiscent of peace. But if there's going to be any healing at all, then they've got to try."

King Charles recently appeared to offer a series of olive branches to his son and daughter-in-law, first by extending invitations to his coronation, and then by including a photograph of himself with the couple in a family group shot in the official coronation souvenir program.

On the likelihood of any great familial breakthrough in relations during Harry's May visit, however, Royston voiced skepticism.

"I don't maintain any illusion that there's gonna be a single major successful breakthrough here," he said. "There's just been too much that's gone on. Too many bombshells, too many allegations and, you know, too much history on both sides to just simply waltz in and sort everything out in a single meeting against the backdrop of a really major historic event the likes of which we haven't seen since 1953."

"Not to mention obviously that clearly Charles and William by now must know that it's highly likely that there'll be more criticisms from Harry," he added.

All this considered, though, the fact that Harry has decided to make the journey to the United Kingdom to show support for his father at the coronation is a positive step, according to Royston.

"To go to the coronation is to try and to miss the coronation, it would be a hugely symbolic moment for Harry because it would be a testimony to the fact he'd given up," he said. "It would be the moment that the balloon finally burst, and any chance of reconciliation was really consigned to the wastepaper basket of history. So this decision of his does keep the hope alive"

The prince's attendance at the historic ceremony will mark the first time that he will be reunited publicly with his family since Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in September 2022.

Charles will be the 40th monarch crowned in the service which will take place at Westminster Abbey, and alongside Queen Camilla will participate in the first coronation of a King and Queen Consort for 86 years.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.