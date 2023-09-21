Meghan Markle's 'Surprise Security Feature' Goes Viral

Meghan Markle's sunglasses allow wearers to see what's going on behind them, a "surprise security feature" that impressed a TikTok user who picked up a pair.

The Duchess of Sussex wore her Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses to her baby shower at New York City's Mark Hotel in February 2019. And recently fans have suggested she may benefit from the feature that allows the wearer to see whoever is walking behind them, as reflected in the frames.

The feature could be handy for anyone who is both fashionable and security conscious, especially a former working royal with a regular need to give the paparazzi the slip.

The sunglasses went viral after the feature was mentioned in a TikTok video that was liked more than 150,000 times and viewed 1.3 million times.

The on-screen caption read: "When you're influenced by Meghan Markle to buy these le specs but realize there's a surprise security feature! You can see who is walking behind you!"

It added, "In reflection on the side of the glasses you can see behind you."

One TikTok commenter wrote: "I have a pair of le specs and I love being able to see behind me lol."

Another joked: "Prob at least 80% of why she wears them...she's a smart lady."

Meghan celebrated at her New York baby shower with some celebrity friends, including Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney, Gayle King and Amal Clooney.

In the 2022 Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the duchess said, "My girlfriends surprised me with a really beautiful baby shower in New York. They're like, 'We're gonna shower her with love and shower her baby and she's gonna survive this. We're gonna get through it with her.'"

Meghan had been experiencing a wave of negative publicity at the time, and the baby shower also triggered criticism, with U.K. newspapers describing it as ostentatious because of the cost.

"It was so wrong," Meghan said in the documentary. "These independent, strong, successful women choose to use their own money, and it's not taxpayer money, to throw a party for their friend from a place of love. Why are you taking such a beautiful moment and trying to ruin it?"

