Meghan Markle Tabloid Plea Goes Viral: 'Making People Want To Kill Me'

Meghan Markle's plea to the U.K. media, who she credits with inciting a level of hatred against her which has resulted in death threats, has gone viral on social media following Prince Harry's condemnation of the tabloid press in his memoir Spare and subsequent interviews promoting it.

The clip, which was recorded as part of the recently released Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, shows the duchess in a to-camera interview, discussing her experiences with online hate as a result of tabloid reporting.

Uploaded to video sharing platform TikTok by user .lovesmegh, the clip has been viewed over 1.2 million times and received nearly 300,000 likes.

#meghanmarkle #suits #princessmeghanandprinceharry #foryou #lovesmegh #lovemeghanmarkle #ilovemeghanmarkle #princessmeghan #psfyp #princessmeghanandprinceharry #meghanmarkle ♬ suono originale - I lovesmegh @.lovesmegh

"You are making people want to kill me," Meghan says in the interview extract, directed at the British media, with visible tears in her eyes.

"It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."

Describing an evening after reading that she was being sent death threats on social media, logged in her security team's handbook, she added:

"That night, to be up and down in the middle of the night looking down my hallway like, are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on? That's real! Are my babies safe?"

"And you created it for what?" she continued. "Because you're bored? Or because it sells your papers?"

TikTok users took to the video's comment section to show their support for the duchess and the mental toll her exposure to the tabloid press since marrying Prince Harry in 2018 has clearly had.

"I honestly felt so bad for her. she did all this for love and this is what she gets? she did absolutely nothing wrong," said one user.

"I feel bad for her I can tell she was very worried cause she cares abt her family and doesn't want anything to happen to her family," wrote another, with a further commenter posting:

"'Are my babies safe?' Is when I wanted to give her the world at her feet."

Harry has spoken out multiple times against the British media's perceived abuse of Meghan since the couple's relationship became public in 2016.

Most notably, in the 2021 documentary series The Me You Can't See, the prince told Oprah Winfrey that he believed the media wouldn't stop harassing his wife with negative stories until it had ended her life—a large proponent of this being racial hatred stirred up by columnists and social media users.

"My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in the relationship with my wife in calling out the racism when I did," he said.

"History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white and now look what's happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself? They're not going to stop until [Meghan] dies."

The prince cited his issues with the tabloid media in Britain as a major contributing factor to his decision to move with Meghan and their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, to the U.S. in 2020.

