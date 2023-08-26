Culture

Meghan Markle's Top Invictus Games Fashion Moments So Far

By
Culture Royal Family Meghan Markle Fashion Invictus Games

Meghan Markle is preparing to head to Europe for the Invictus Games in September with Prince Harry, the couple's spokesperson has confirmed.

The games will run from September 9 to 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany, with the duchess expected to join her husband for the final days of events, including the closing ceremony which will feature a special guest performance from pop star Rita Ora.

The Invictus Games were launched by Harry in 2014 as a platform for wounded, sick or injured ex-servicemen and women, bringing together competitors from around the world.

Meghan has attended each of the games since September 2017, a year into their relationship which began the previous summer.

Since her first appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Toronto games, Meghan's Invictus fashions have been highly anticipated, with the duchess' wardrobe for 2023 being no exception.

As the Düsseldorf event draws near, Newsweek takes a look at Meghan Markle's top Invictus Games fashion moments.

Canadian Chic—Toronto, 2017

Meghan Markle Invictus Games Toronto 2017
Meghan Markle photographed wearing an Aritzia burgundy dress at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, on September 23, 2017. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Karwai Tang/WireImage

For her debut appearance at an Invictus Games event, Meghan Markle opted to pay tribute to the host city of Toronto (where she was living at the time) by wearing all-Canadian designers.

For the games' opening ceremony, the future royal opted for a pleated midi dress by the Aritzia label paired with a matching burgundy biker jacket from the label, Mackage.

'Husband' Material—Toronto, 2017

Meghan Markle at Invictus Games 2017
Meghan Markle photographed wearing a Misha Nonoo "Husband shirt" at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, September 25, 2017. Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official appearance together during the 2017 Invictus Games, taking in one of the wheelchair tennis events with a crowd of other spectators.

For the appearance, Meghan caused a stir with her relaxed chic style matching a pair of ripped skinny jeans with an oversized white shirt. The shirt was later identified as the label Misha Nonoo's "husband" style, which prompted speculation about the seriousness of the couple's relationship.

Their royal engagement was announced two months after the appearance.

Flying British Fashion Flag—Sydney, 2018

Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2018 Opening Ceremony
Meghan Markle photographed wearing a Stella McCartney dress for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, October 20, 2018. Samir Hussein / WireImage/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan cemented her style evolution from entertainment insider to senior royal for the opening ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia.

The games featured as part of an extended tour of the South Pacific islands on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, and for the opening ceremony, the duchess shed her biker jacket style of 2017, opting instead for a classic little black dress with shawl detail by British designer, Stella McCartney.

Though Meghan wore a number of world designers during her time as a working royal, for major events, she regularly opted for British-based labels in the vein of other royals who patronized homegrown talent on the global stage.

Modern Duchess—Sydney, 2018

Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2018 Closing Ceremony
Meghan Markle photographed wearing an Antonio Berardi dress for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, October 27, 2018. Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the closing ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games, Meghan made a special speech introducing her husband, Harry.

For the appearance, the duchess wore a striking olive green tuxedo style dress with winged lapel detailing and minimal accessories. The dress was made by British-Sicilian designer Antonio Berardi.

Sharp Tailoring—Netherlands, 2022

Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2022
Meghan Markle photographed wearing a Valentino suit for a pre-Invictus Games event in the Netherlands, April 15, 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

After being postponed for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan made their first joint return to Europe following their dramatic split from the monarchy to attend the Invictus Games in the Hague, Netherlands.

With the increased media spotlight on her, Meghan stood out from the crowds for a pre-opening ceremony event wearing an all white double-breasted suit designed by the house of Valentino.

The duchess accessorized her look with layered gold jewelry and white handbag, also by Valentino, completed by a pair of Aquazzura pumps.

Tribute to Diana—Netherlands, 2022

Meghan Markle Invictus Fashion Tribute Princess Diana
Meghan Markle photographed wearing a Khaite for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands (L) April 16, 2022. And Princess Diana shown in a 1997 portrait taken by Mario Testino photographed on display at Kensington Palace, November 22, 2005. CHRIS JACKSON/GETTY IMAGES FOR THE INVICTUS GAMES FOUNDATION/MJ KIM/GETTY IMAGES

For the opening ceremony of the 2022 games, Meghan made a striking impression in an elegantly draped white bodysuit with folds of interlocked and knotted pleats across the center front, which bore a striking resemblance to a dress worn by Princess Diana in the 1990s.

The bodysuit worn by Meghan was designed by New York brand Khaite and was pared with fluted black pants.

Graphic Design—Netherlands, 2022

Meghan Markle Invictus 2022 Event
Meghan Markle photographed wearing a Valentino mini-dress for an Invictus Games Foundation event during the games in the Netherlands, April 17, 2022. CHRIS JACKSON/GETTY IMAGES FOR THE INVICTUS GAMES FOUNDATION

For one of her last engagements during the 2022 Invictus Games, Meghan turned again to the Italian fashion house of Valentino, opting to wear one of their classic mini-dresses for an event hosted by the Invictus Games Foundation.

The cream dress featured a laser cut pattern on the bodice with nude illusion netting and the royal paired it with chocolate suede heels.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC