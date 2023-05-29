Memorial Day 2023: Full List of Restaurants Open for Dine-Ins and Delivery

Memorial Day is a time to honor U.S. military personnel who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces. While paying respect to those brave souls is the purpose for the holiday, eating with loved ones is part of the tradition for a large amount of people.

Many Americans will no doubt participate in consuming grilled food at a cookout, but barbecues are simply not feasible for everyone. (Plus, it's always good to have a rain plan.) Fortunately, a good amount of restaurant chains will be open and serving customers on Monday, even though it is a federal holiday.

Newsweek compiled the following list of chain restaurants that are scheduled to be open on Memorial Day, but we still suggest calling the location you plan on visiting ahead of time to verify the information as well as asking about any specials they may have for the holiday.

Tray of burgers with American Flag sticks for Memorial Day. For anyone not making their own burgers this holiday, there are plenty of restaurants open for dining out. rez-art/Getty

Applebee's

This grill and bar chain will be serving popular American dishes such as burgers, pasta and its signature "riblets" to customers on Memorial Day.

Boston Market

Fans of rotisserie chicken can head to Boston Market on Monday, where they can also enjoy side dishes such as cornbread, creamed spinach and mashed potatoes.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Along with its wide selection of chicken wings, this chain offers the opportunity for customers to check out the day's Major League Baseball games on multiple television screens placed throughout its restaurants.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

For people seeking out an Italian twist on Memorial Day, Carrabba's will serve up pasta at its locations throughout the country.

The Cheesecake Factory

As fans of this chain know, The Cheesecake Factory has more than just cheesecake on its menus. The extensive line of selections includes steaks, seafood, pasta and even low-calorie options. Of course, the restaurant does have dozens of flavors of cheesecake.

Chili's

The menu at this chain features everything from its signature Mexican-influenced dishes to American staples like burgers. Come early for breakfast and enjoy picks like pancakes, waffles, French toast, and omelets.

Cracker Barrel

The Southern decor matches the cuisine at this American staple. While it's easy to get distracted by the store's fun gift shop, the main attractions are comfort foods like cheeseburger sliders and corn on the cob.

Denny's

This diner-style chain will be open on Memorial Day. And, yes, it will be serving breakfast all day.

Golden Corral

This chain boasts of having an "endless buffet." While that is technically impossible, the incredible amount of options spread over multiple tables should have something for everyone.

IHOP

The popular chain will be serving up its famous pancakes and other breakfast options on Memorial Day.

Olive Garden

Another popular eatery with an Italian twist, the Olive Garden will be cooking signature dishes like chicken parmigiana, lasagna classico and fettuccine alfredo on Monday.

Outback Steakhouse

Red meat lovers—as well as fans of "bloomin' onions"—will be happy to know that Outback will be open on Memorial Day.

Red Lobster

Sometimes only seafood can hit the spot. Fortunately, Red Lobster locations will be serving up their popular selections on Monday.

Shake Shack

Devoted fans of this American chain swear by its burgers and (of course) milkshakes.

Starbucks

While not technically a restaurant—although locations due serve sandwiches and breakfast bits—Starbucks may appeal to anyone needing a caffeine boost on Memorial Day.

TGI Fridays

Ribs, wings, burgers, salads, desserts—this chain has a little bit of everything. Participating locations are also offering a 25 percent discount on family meal bundles, platters and party trays on Memorial Day.

In addition to these eateries, you can count on fast-food staples such as McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, etc., to be open and ready for customers on Memorial Day.