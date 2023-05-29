Memorial Day 2023 Offers for Military and Veterans from Clarks to Wendy's

As the nation honors those who died in military service this weekend, some companies are doing so by offering discounts and deals for veterans and military members.

Retailers, restaurants and special attractions are providing discounts to current and former service members, and in some cases, their families, as well.

There are 1.32 million active-duty personnel, according to the Congressional Research Service's fiscal year 2023 report, and the Department of Veteran Affairs estimates there are about 19 million U.S. veterans, as of 2021.

Here are offers that will be available to those who serve for Memorial Day this year:

Retail & Shopping

Big-box stores, like Home Depot and Lowe's, offer 10 percent discounts to all current and former military members year-round. Home Depot's deal is valid up to $400 and available to service members as well as their spouses with verified ID. In order to access Lowe's deal, you need to sign up for their MyLowe's Program, which requires proof of military service.

Many cellphone providers, like AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, also offer special deals. Although each company has its own discount, most are about 15 percent or more. For example, T-Mobile's Magenta rate offers 50 percent off family lines. However, the service member's name needs to be the primary name on the accounts and contracts can sometimes be required.

U.S. servicemembers gather for a group photo in Times Square as part of Fleet Week celebrations in New York on May 24, 2023. Fleet Week is a weeklong celebration of sea services which aims to provide an opportunity for members of the public to meet military personnel through various events and displays. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Under Armour offers 10 percent discounts to military, first responders, nurses and teachers all year, but the sportswear company is providing an additional 5 percent off for all military personnel. Service members and veterans can also take 30 percent off sales at Adidas and 10 percent off at Academy Sports, the latter deal available through July 4.

Asics: 40 percent off full-price purchases online

Bass Pro Shops: an additional 5 percent on all items through May 31

Clarks: 10 percent off for those enrolled in its discount program, includes spouses and family members

Coleman: 30 percent off

Converse: 10 percent discount

Dell: 10 percent off select PCs and accessories

Eyemart Express: 20 percent off

Jiffy Lube: 15 percent off all services (year-round)

Kohl's: 15 percent off every Monday in May, includes military families

Levi's: 15 percent off all apparel

Mattress Firm: coupons between 10 and 20 percent off are emailed after statuses are verified online, includes spouses and dependents

Microsoft: 30 percent off entire Microsoft Office suite through discount program

Nike: 10 percent discount

North Face: 10 percent off, includes spouses and dependents

Oakley Standard Issue: 45 percent sitewide

Reebok: 50 percent off with the Heroes Discount

Rosetta Stone: 10 percent off language software

Sherwin-Williams: 15 percent off, includes spouses

Walgreens: 20 percent discount from May 26-29

Zappos: 10 percent off.

Food & Drink

Veterans and active-duty service members can receive free meals on Memorial Day at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and Pie Five Pizza. There will also be free coffee and donuts available at LaMar's Donuts and Coffee.

Café Rio: 25 percent discount nationwide from Tuesdays through Sundays at participating locations

Chick-fil-A: 10 percent off

Cold Stone Creamery: 10 percent off

Dairy Queen: up to 50 percent off select items and orders at select locations

Denny's: 10 percent off

Fogo de Chão: 50 percent off meals active and veteran military personnel, and 10 percent for up to three guests

Golden Corral: 10 to 20 percent off

Hard Rock Cafe: 15 percent off all food, non-alcoholic beverage and retail purchases

Home Chef: 50 percent off first purchases and 10 percent off additional boxes

Hooters: 10 percent off

Jersey Mike's: 10 percent off

Joe's Crab Shack: 15 percent discount for dine-in meals

Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon: 20 percent discount on Mondays

Miller's Ale House: 50 percent off entrées

Omaha Steaks: $10 discounts on online orders

Outback Steakhouse: 10 percent off

Texas de Brazil: 15 percent off regular dinner and lunch prices, valid for up to four guests

Wendy's: special coupon savings available to those who enroll in the Veterans Advantage program.

Entertainment

More than 2,000 museums across the nation are offering free admission for active-duty military members and their families between now and Labor Day. The full list of participating museums can be found here.

There will also be free admission offered at Colonial Williamsburg, Silverwood Theme Park and Busch Gardens Theme Parks, like SeaWorld, Aquatica, Busch Gardens, Sesame Place and Discovery Cove.

Zoos also offer special rates. The Cincinnati Zoo offers all military members free admission on Memorial Day, July 4th and Veterans Day, and up to six half-priced tickets for immediate family. The Indianapolis Zoo also offers free admission on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.