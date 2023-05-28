Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally Erupts in Violence, at Least Three Killed

At least three people were killed at a motorcycle rally in New Mexico on Saturday.

The fatal shootings occurred at the Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally.

The annual event draws tens of thousands of bikers to the town's Main Street for Memorial Day weekend, according to its website.

New Mexico State Police wrote on Twitter that three people died in the shooting, while five others who were injured are receiving medical care.

We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available. https://t.co/6MaXp9jQtU — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) May 28, 2023

"The scene is secure, no ongoing threat to public safety," state police tweeted late on Saturday night local time.

One of the people injured was airlifted to a hospital in Denver, state police said.

Others were transported to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos and University of New Mexico Health in Albuquerque.

State police said the hospitals in New Mexico are being secured by law enforcement, while authorities in Denver have been alerted.

Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said all those involved in the shooting are in police custody, according to CNN affiliate KOAT.

"All the individuals involved were members of biker gangs," Calhoun told the station.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the mayor said the crime scene includes most of Main Street.

"In light of the active shooter incident that occurred this afternoon, we still have an active crime scene and ongoing investigation," Calhoun said.

"No one will be allowed near the crime scene which includes most of Main Street. Law enforcement will be out all night and all intersections will be monitored."

Calhoun said state police and local law enforcement are requesting local businesses remain closed on Sunday until they complete their investigation and clear the crime scene.

"They recommend that only essential businesses outside the area of investigation remain open," she said.

"Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of our local community. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work through this very difficult time together."

Following the shooting, Taos, located about 40 miles from Red River, enacted a curfew that will remain in effect until 4 a.m. on Sunday.

All liquor establishments are prohibited from selling alcohol while the emergency order is in effect, according to an emergency proclamation issued by Mayor Pascualito Maestas.

"To aid our law enforcement officers who are working diligently to secure Holy Cross Hospital and the community, I am issuing an Emergency Proclamation," Maestas said on Facebook.

"Please be safe, and send your prayers to Red River."

