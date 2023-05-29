Memorial Day Store Openings Hours at Best Buy, Home Depot, Costco and More

Many businesses, government entities and schools are typically closed on Memorial Day, but a large number of stores do remain open and keep their regular hours in place for customers—and some of those offer exceptional savings this weekend.

The holiday annually falls on the last Monday of May, and this year is observed on May 29. Formerly known as Decoration Day, it became a federal holiday in the United States in 1971 three years after Congress passed the Uniform Holidays Act and, in turn, a three-day weekend for federal employees.

Many stores will remain open this Memorial Day holiday. iStock / Getty Images

Memorial Day has become known for its warm spring weather, large gatherings complete with grilling and relaxation, and the laying of wreaths at fallen soldiers' graves.

Aside from Costco, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Monday. But if you have the day off with some spring in your step, you may want to venture out and check out some of these sales. We've linked local hours and weekly ads for you.

Which Stores Are Open on Memorial Day?

Ace Hardware: Will be open with normal hours. Local hours can be found here. Your local Ace Hardware Memorial Day Sale ad can be found here.

Albertsons: Hours will vary by location. Local hours can be found here and the weekly ad can be found here.

Aldi: Will be open but stores will operate with limited hours. See what you can save and find your local hours here.

Barnes & Noble: Most locations stores will be open for regular hours.

Best Buy: Will be open as usual from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Best Buy is currently offering early Memorial Day sales on a large variety of products, including 40 percent off of appliances, you can check those out here.

Big Lots: Will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and BIG Rewards members will have early access to holiday deals.

Costco: The store is traditionally closed during most holidays, including Memorial Day. It is also closed on New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Dollar General: Will be open with normal hours. Look here for local hours.

Dollar Tree: Will be open with normal hours. Look here for local hours.

Family Dollar: Will be open with normal hours. Look here for local hours.

Home Depot: Will be open as usual, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., a spokesperson told Newsweek. Their website lists a Memorial Day sale for items like tools, appliances, patio furniture, and paint (among other things).

IKEA: Will be open during normal business hours.

Kmart: Will be operating as usual on Memorial Day, although hours may vary based on location.

Kohl's: Will be open, though hours may vary by location.

Kroger: Will be operating with regular hours, which may vary depending on location.

Lowe's: All locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., a spokesperson told Newsweek, "ready to assist customers to tackle their projects." Lowe's lists garden necessities in their Memorial Day sale items, including patio furniture and mulch.

Macy's: Will be open during its normal hours, though hours may vary based on locality.

Publix: Stores will be open traditional operating hours, which vary by location, a spokesperson told Newsweek. Find local hours here.

Sam's Club: Will have reduced hours, a spokesperson told Newsweek and will close at 6 p.m. local time.

Starbucks: Most locations will be open, but local hours will vary.

Target: Will be open regular hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Trader Joe's: Will be open during regular hours, from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Walgreens: Will be open but hours may be reduced based on location.

Walmart: Will be open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. local time, a spokesperson told Newsweek.

Whole Foods: Will remain open during regular business hours, from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., but vary based on location. Stores only close on Christmas Day.

7-Eleven: Stays open on most holidays, but stores may be operating with limited hours.