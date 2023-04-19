Ja Morant Joke Goes Viral After 'Dangerous Fall'

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant suffered a hand injury that could keep him out of Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers and a joke about the situation has gone viral on social media.

Morant collided with Lakers star Anthony Davis in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' 128-112 loss in Game 1 and re-aggravated his bruised right hand that coach Taylor Jenkins said showed a soft-tissue injury after an MRI.

The Memphis point guard was injured when trying to break his fall after the collision and it seems that there have been other players injured in similar incidents.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. Getty Images

A video montage of Morant's fall along with others was shared on Twitter with the caption: "Need to have a conversation about the block/charge call pretty soon. Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, and now Giannis have all recently taken the same dangerous fall."

Need to have a conversation about the block/charge call pretty soon



Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, and now Giannis have all recently taken the same dangerous fall pic.twitter.com/XT8tGZ7sxO — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) April 16, 2023

Morant said after the game that the injury had put his postseason "pretty much in jeopardy."

His concerns didn't stop jokes from flooding social media and one posted a meme of Family Guy's Lois Griffin jumping/flying down a flight of stairs along with the caption: "Ja Morant keeps going in for layups like this and he'll end up like Derrick Rose."

Ja Morant keeps going in for layups like this and he’ll end up like Derrick Rose pic.twitter.com/4pyMJTtqbl — Lover’s Rock (@DrkNite_23) April 16, 2023

The tweet has been viewed 1.2 million times and has received more than 22,000 likes as basketball fans poked fun at the NBA star.

The reference to Rose, who plays for the New York Knicks, is because he has reportedly stopped dunking the ball at the rim after suffering a number of injuries, including damaging his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

With Game 2 on Wednesday, concerned fans responded to the tweet, with one writing: "I hope the Grizzlies org, trainers, and therapists see this tweet because they're being reckless with him."

Another added: "Not only that, but when he dunks he doesn't absorve [absorb] the impact with his legs, he lands stiff to act cool just like young D rose, I got torched in the comments. But I hope his knees dont give up like Rose's ones. Just watch how he lands every high jump."

While a third tweeted: "I mean.. he's been doing it ok so far. But mann if you try to dunk on AD like that... you asking for an injury."

Ahead of Game 2, Jenkins said that Morant has been testing his hand with ball-handling and shots but didn't reveal whether he would play when the Grizzlies hope to level the series.

"He's progressing, dribbling and shooting as much as he can," Jenkins said. "It's kind of a tolerance thing. But he's got some stiffness in his hand, he's slowly getting through. We'll see how he wakes up tomorrow."

