Two Men Electrocuted While Trying to Steal From Power Station: Police

Two suspected thieves were killed when they were electrocuted as they tried to steal from a power substation during a "heist," according to police.

The pair's bodies were discovered when a transformer fire broke out at the site in Gainesville, Georgia, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gainesville Police Department said that when emergency responders arrived at the substation around 3:00 a.m. to tackle the blaze., they found two men dead at the scene. They had trespassed to gain access to the site and broken into a fenced area in a bid to steal from it before they were electrocuted, investigators believe.

Firefighters from Gainesville Fire Department (GPD) and Georgia Power officials had to work together to ensure that the area was safe before the bodies could be recovered.

Neither of the men has yet been identified, and police have not revealed what they were allegedly trying to steal from the site, which is about 55 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Newsweek has emailed Gainesville Police Department for further information and comment.

A statement posted on Facebook by the police department was titled: "Alleged thieves electrocuted, killed in overnight heist at power substation." The statement added: "Emergency crews were alerted to a transformer fire in the 2100 block of Atlanta Highway at around 3:00AM this morning.

"Crews found two adult males deceased from apparent electrocution. Gainesville Fire and Georgia Power worked to ensure the area was safe for responders and to recover the deceased.

"The initial investigation has determined the two trespassed, broke into a fenced area, and attempted to steal from a power substation when they were electrocuted and killed. Investigators are working to identify the deceased victims. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact GPD."

The social media post swiftly picked up hundreds of comments from local residents.

Some mocked the situation and were unsympathetic to the men's demise. "Problems that solve themselves," wrote one. Another added: "Now the families of the deceased will probably sue the power company because the fence wasn't tall enough, locks weren't strong enough, not enough warning signs to keep the criminals out of that area and get killed by the electricity provided by the power company."

But others were swift to point out that the men were human and deserving of respect in death. One commentator wrote: "I can't believe some of these comments. There sure are some hard hearted people in Gainesville. I certainly don't condone stealing, but GOOD GRIEF!!! These men that died are somebody's family member. Please have some sympathy for them...even if you don't have any for the men that died. Don't cause more grief for the families." Another posted: "Must've been a grisly scene. Sad for our first responders[...] who have to see and process this unfortunate situation. It sticks with you—yes they were engaged in criminal activity but they're still human beings."

Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

