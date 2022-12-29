Mental Health Expert: Debunking the Holiday Season Suicide Rates Myth

For thousands of people around the globe, the holiday season means sinking into despair, increasing the risk of suicide—or so media headlines, social media posts and even advertisements for wellness treatments would have you believe. Although many individuals do struggle during the winter months and deserve effective care, the idea that suicide rates climb over the holidays is false. In fact, perpetuating the concept might backfire and hinder suicide prevention efforts instead.

Putting the Myth To Rest

The Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) of the University of Pennsylvania has been tracking how the media covers suicide trends for over two decades. In a 2019-2020 analysis, they found that roughly half of the 33 articles reviewed upheld the myth. More broadly, in 18 of the 21 years reviewed, more newspapers supported the idea that suicide rates increase over the holidays than debunked it.

The reason and source for this continued spread of misinformation are hard to pinpoint. But outlets or people who support the myth are likely well-intentioned. They may hope to raise awareness and encourage people who are struggling with mental health concerns over the holidays to seek help, as APPC Research Director Dan Romer notes.

The positive intent, however, doesn't erase the facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although suicide is still a major health problem as the tenth leading cause of death among Americans, rates peak in the spring and fall and are at their lowest during December.

The worry is that when reports ignore this data, they can sensationalize suicide and thereby put more people at higher risk of serious injury or death. Romer remarks that "creating the false impression that suicide is more likely than it is can have adverse consequences for already-vulnerable individuals."

Traditional Models of Mental Healthcare Don't Cut It

Acknowledging that people can struggle at any time of the year, getting people the help they need whenever difficulties arise should be a priority. But as it functions now, the healthcare system is woefully inadequate at providing sufficient support.

Some of this inadequacy comes from being misguided by the biological model of care, which sees issues like depression and anxiety as being physically originated and, subsequently, treated with substances or other body-based interventions (e.g., electroshock therapy). As the World Health Organization notes, this model ignores a wide range of factors that can influence mental health and general well-being, such as work or stable housing. It has come under the financial influence of large pharmaceutical companies, which has played a part in contributing to the widespread substance addiction and mental health crises in the U.S. Research has brought the biomedical model into question, as well, leading psychologists and related care providers to question the chemical imbalance theory.

But there's still hope, as well as proven methods for helping improve overall mental well-being. Exercise in particular has been rigorously explored as it relates to mental health—a 2020 report from the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation found that, out of 1,279 studies, 89% reported significant positive relationships between physical activity and mental health outcomes. Similarly, a 2017 evaluation of arts charity organization Arts and Minds and their art workshops showed a 71% and 73% decrease in feelings of anxiety and depression, respectively.

Simply put, there are many treatment options available to those with mental health concerns aside from drugs, some of which can come with a risk of addiction and dangerous side effects, including suicide ideation and even completed suicide. I recommend self-advocating, questioning standard modes of care, ruling out other basic explanations for poor well-being (e.g., inadequate sleep, unbalanced hormones), and exploring alternative care options.

It's Okay to Ask for an Umbrella

Life is not, unfortunately, all sunshine and rainbows—rainy, scary days are part of being human. But perpetuating myths around suicide risk does not help a person get through those days or address legitimate mental health issues, and often there may be other steps to try for relief. If you or someone you know is struggling, there are options. No matter what your struggle might be, reach out, because life is life, after all, and we're all meant to share our umbrellas in it together.

The information provided here is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. You should consult with a qualified healthcare provider for advice concerning your specific situation. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.